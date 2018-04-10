The Weekly Planning Method For People Who Totally Hate Planning

I coach CEOs, executives, HR managers, doctors, lawyers, and tech consultants–all busy people, many of whom can’t stand planning. But you won’t find me brushing up on Japanese business philosophy or fiddling with century-old planning templates in order to help my clients out. I’ve found that daily planning from a weekly action list is all it takes to keep them on track for the long haul.

This “hebdomadal” model (feel free to Google that!) is the simplest form of long-term planning–meaning even people who hate long-term planning can usually manage to stick with it.

If you spend enough time masterminding your weekly action plan, usually 10-30 minutes, you can condense bigger goals into doable directives that can be accomplished on a day-to-day basis, while still having a clear sense of the ground you’ll have covered by this time next week. This gives you the benefits of longer-term planning without the tedium of scheduling more brainstorming sessions and drafting out more plans. Plus, a weekly approach avoids the frustration of planning out a whole month only to have family and work exigencies spin you in a new direction unexpectedly.

So if you’ve had mixed results with other forms of planning, this weekly planning scheme is your ticket to consistent balance and achievement. Here’s how to master it.

Step 1: Start Tracking Your Long-Term Goals

Most of us know in general terms what we should be focusing on week-to-week, but we’re often hard-pressed to say exactly what those things are when we’re put on the spot or when unpredictable work crises arise. To make those items clearer and ever-present, you need to zoom out a bit and keep a running list of your long-term goals–the stuff that doesn’t automatically get chipped away at in the course of a normal workweek.

All you have to do is create a “parent” note tab in whatever note-taking app you use. Label it “Long-term Goals.” This is for anything you think of that can’t realistically be accomplished today or in the rest of this week. The next step is to create sub-tabs for areas that are relevant to you. Most people’s will fall into a few common categories like career goals, health/fitness goals, fun/self-love goals, financial goals, learning goals, and giving goals: “drop 10 pounds,” “visit Spain,” make a budget, “learn Spanish,” “help out with the PTA fundraiser.”

This way, whenever you have a spark of inspiration throughout your week, you can immediately catalog it in the appropriate tab. You’ll be surprised at how many incredible goals you actually write down that would otherwise slip through the cracks and get lost forever.