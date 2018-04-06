Facebook Will Soon Find Out If All Those Campaign Contributions Bought It Any Friends In Congress

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook, will find out next week if the millions in campaign contributions the company has given to lawmakers keeps him from being unfriended on Capitol Hill as the company struggles to regain its reputation in the wake of a devastating privacy scandal.

A MapLight analysis of contributions found that the ubiquitous social network and its employees have given more than $3.1 million in campaign contributions to federal candidates during the last decade.

Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify this week before House and Senate panels investigating Facebook’s failure to protect user data. The company’s reputation plummeted in the wake of reports that Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm that claims credit for President Donald Trump’s surprise 2016 victory, obtained Facebook data from as many as 87 million people without their knowledge or consent. The social network has lost $100 billion in value since its stock peaked in early February.

The punishment already meted out by Wall Street, however, may not be as severe on Capitol Hill. Since 2007, the company and its employees have given more than $1.3 million to 266 House candidates. Another $1.1 million has gone to 134 Senate candidates. The remaining $700,000 was donated to 14 presidential candidates.

Majority Rules

The Facebook founder is scheduled to testify Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. A second hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee is slated for Wednesday.

The three committees are controlled by the Republican congressional majority. Although Democrats have been the largest recipients of Facebook’s campaign largesse, the company appears to have hedged its bets by giving money to influential GOP figures. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., has received $27,450 since 2008; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., reported $22,700 in donations from the company and its employees.