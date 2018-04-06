The WWE Is At The Top Of Its Game In The U.S., Next Stop: The World

For World Wrestling Entertainment, being one of the most popular and lucrative entertainment sports companies in the U.S. isn’t enough. The WWE has made inroads abroad mainly through distribution deals, but there are larger plans on the horizon to truly live up to that first “W” in its name.

In 2017, the WWE posted $801 million in revenue, the highest in the company’s history. Video views across digital rose 32% to 20 billion, helping WWE maintain its perch as the second-most viewed YouTube channel (the first being Indian music company T-Series.) And, according to the market researcher NPD Group, WWE beat out Star Wars and Marvel for the top-selling action figure property in the U.S. last year.

Attempts at replicating that level of success internationally have been in the works with WWE shows and the company’s streaming platform WWE Network available in more than 180 countries. But there’s still considerable ground to cover before WWE becomes the global powerhouse it wants to be.

WWE has built its ravenous fanbase by accurately predicting where audiences will devote their attention. When WWE CEO Vince McMahon bought the Capitol Wrestling Corporation from his dad in 1982, he had the vision of making what was once a regional outfit into something much bigger. McMahon turned wrestling into a cultural force in the 80s and 90s by becoming one of the pioneers of pay-per-view. That massive success only snowballed into ratings magnets like Raw and SmackDown, as well as the WWE Network. Launched in 2014, WWE Network was one one of the first OTT platforms from a major network and has grown from 816,000 paid subscribers to 1.4 million.

But, as WWE co-president George Barrios says, there are limits to the WWE Network’s current potential for global domination: “It’s only in English. By design it’s a U.S. product that we made available through the beauty of IPTV. But we know that if we localize the network we can drive another layer of growth.”

Of WWE Network’s 1.4 million paid subscribers, around 1 million are in the U.S. However, when it comes to total video consumption–including across WWE’s YouTube channel–around 70% of that comes from overseas. The math proves there’s demand, and WWE’s vision is to supplement dubbed or captioned versions of its U.S. shows with more localized content.

“When we launched [WWE Network], it was a huge risk for us. So we had to managed how much we were going to invest,” Barrios says. “We knew that there were a lot of folks outside the U.S. who would still subscribe even though it’s a U.S. product. We’ve got about 400,000 subscribers outside the U.S. even though it’s a U.S. product. It’s this decision around managing priorities and investment. We’re going to localize–it’s just a matter of when.”