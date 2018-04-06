Here Are Nearly 1,200 Coursera Courses That Are Still Completely Free

Are Coursera courses still free? At Class Central, we get that question so often that I wrote a guide to answer it. Generally speaking, Coursera courses are free to audit but if you want to access graded assignments or earn a Course Certificate, you will need to pay. This change was first announced in October 2015, and went live in January 2016.
But I always knew that there were a few courses that were still completely free. When you signed up for these courses, you would see an option of “Full Course, No Certificate.” For courses that are part of the new model, you need to select the “audit” option.
It can be tricky to figure out which courses have this option. This is particularly because Coursera is a single page app, and the information is only available once you are logged in. So instead of going through each course one by one and then clicking on enroll, I decided to use Selenium to help me figure it out. Our infrastructure developer Bob Brady set me up with an AWS instance along with a Cloud 9 IDE where I could do this automation. Below is a screenshot of the setup. (Yes, I prefer PHP.)
I expected to find around 50 or so free courses out of an active catalog of 2,700 Coursera courses. Imagine my surprise (rather shock) to find more than 1,150 Coursera MOOCs (1,174, to be exact) that are still completely free (including the graded assignments, minus the certificate). Even Coursera’s own help pages claim that for “all courses” you can only access the non-graded materials and lectures for free. (Side note: In my research, I also found a few dozen completely paid online courses.)
This list of completely free online Coursera courses contains a number of highly rated MOOCs, including a few from Class Central’s Top 50 free online courses of all time. In fact, Coursera’s two most popular MOOCs by far–Barbara Oakley’s Learning How To Learn and Coursera co-founder Andrew Ng’s Machine Learning MOOC–are also part of this list. Courses from 166 universities, including Stanford, Georgia Tech, Yale, Duke, and Michigan, are part of the list. Around 35% of the courses are not in English.
I have organized the courses into the following categories below. Click on the category name to jump directly to the list of free courses from that particular category.
- Computer Science,
- Business,
- Humanities,
- Data Science,
- Personal Development,
- Art and Design,
- Programming,
- Engineering,
- Health and Medicine,
- Mathematics,
- Science,
- Social Sciences, and
- Education and Teaching.
Below is a list of completely free online courses on Coursera that I was able to find.
Computer Science (68)
- Machine Learning from Stanford University ★★★★★(323)
- Algorithms, Part I from Princeton University ★★★★★(58)
- Cryptography I from Stanford University ★★★★★(49)
- Internet History, Technology, and Security from University of Michigan ★★★★★(36)
- Neural Networks for Machine Learning from University of Toronto★★★★☆(22)
- Algorithms, Part II from Princeton University ★★★★★(21)
- Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies from Princeton University★★★★☆(15)
- Discrete Optimization from University of Melbourne★★★★☆(12)
- Image and Video Processing: From Mars to Hollywood with a Stop at the Hospital from Duke University ★★★★☆(8)
- Computational Neuroscience from University of Washington★★★★☆(8)
- Software Defined Networking from Princeton University★★★★☆(6)
- Computer Architecture from Princeton University ★★★★☆(6)
- Malicious Software and its Underground Economy: Two Sides to Every Story from University of London International Programmes★★★★☆(5)
- Analysis of Algorithms from Princeton University ★★★★★(4)
- Detección de objetos from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona) ★★★★☆(4)
- Cryptography II from Stanford University ★★★★★(3)
- Networks Illustrated: Principles without Calculus from Princeton University ★★★★☆(3)
- Quantitative Formal Modeling and Worst-Case Performance Analysis from EIT Digital ★★★☆☆(3)
- Programming Languages, Part B from University of Washington★★★★★(2)
- Введение в машинное обучение from Higher School of Economics ★★★★☆(2)
- 機器學習基石上 (Machine Learning Foundations)—Mathematical Foundations from National Taiwan University ★★★★★(2)
- Approximation Algorithms Part I from École normale supérieure★★★★★(2)
- La Web Semántica: Herramientas para la publicación y extracción efectiva de información en la Web from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile ★☆☆☆☆(2)
- Networks: Friends, Money, and Bytes from Princeton University★★★☆☆(1)
- Programming Languages, Part C from University of Washington★★★★★(1)
- Алгоритмизация вычислений (Algorithmic computation) from Higher School of Economics ★★☆☆☆(1)
- Строим роботов и другие устройства на Arduino. От светофора до 3D-принтера from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology ★★★★★(1)
- Embedded Hardware and Operating Systems from EIT Digital★☆☆☆☆(1)
- Software Architecture for the Internet of Things from EIT Digital★★★★☆(1)
- Electrones en Acción: Electrónica y Arduinos para tus propios Inventos from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile★☆☆☆☆(1)
- The Unix Workbench from Johns Hopkins University
- Information Security: Context and Introduction from University of London International Programmes
- 操作系统与虚拟化安全 from Peking University
- 计算机组成 Computer Organization from Peking University
- 计算机辅助翻译原理与实践 Principles and Practice of Computer-Aided Translation from Peking University
- 操作系统原理（Operating Systems） from Peking University
- 算法设计与分析 Design and Analysis of Algorithms from Peking University
- Basic Modeling for Discrete Optimization from University of Melbourne
- 离散优化建模高阶篇 Advanced Modeling for Discrete Optimization from The Chinese University of Hong Kong
- Advanced Modeling for Discrete Optimization from University of Melbourne
- 离散优化建模基础篇 Basic Modeling for Discrete Optimizationfrom The Chinese University of Hong Kong
- Advanced Modeling for Discrete Optimization 离散优化建模高阶篇 from The Chinese University of Hong Kong
- Basic Modeling for Discrete Optimization 离散优化建模基础篇from The Chinese University of Hong Kong
- Moving to the Cloud from University of Melbourne
- Introduction to Formal Concept Analysis from Higher School of Economics
- Building Arduino robots and devices from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
- 機器學習基石下 (Machine Learning Foundations)—Algorithmic Foundations from National Taiwan University
- 人工智慧(Artificial Intelligence) from National Taiwan University
- Сетевое администрирование: от теории к практике from Tsinghua University
- Clasificación de imágenes: ¿cómo reconocer el contenido de una imagen? from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona)
- Discrete Mathematics from Shanghai Jiao Tong University
- Introduction to TCP/IP from Yonsei University
- Deep Learning for Business from Yonsei University
- Architecting Smart IoT Devices from EIT Digital
- Web Connectivity and Security in Embedded Systems from EIT Digital
- System Validation (4): Modelling Software, Protocols, and other behavior from EIT Digital
- Introduction to Architecting Smart IoT Devices from EIT Digital
- System Validation (3): Requirements by modal formulas from EIT Digital
- System Validation (2): Model process behaviour from EIT Digital
- System Validation: Automata and behavioural equivalences from EIT Digital
- Введение в параллельное программирование с использованием OpenMP и MPI from Tomsk State University
- Sprachtechnologie in den Digital Humanities from University of Zurich
- Cyber-Physical Systems: Modeling and Simulation from University of California, Santa Cruz
- 计算机操作系统 from Nanjing University
- Approximation Algorithms Part II from École normale supérieure
- A Developer’s guide to Node-RED from IBM
- Introdução à Ciência da Computação com Python Parte 1 from Universidade de São Paulo
- A complexidade sensível: Um paralelo entre videogames e artefrom Universidade Estadual de Campinas
Business (125)
- Financial Markets from Yale University ★★★★☆(23)
- Becoming a changemaker: Introduction to Social Innovation from University of Cape Town ★★★★★(13)
- International Leadership and Organizational Behavior from Università Bocconi ★★★★☆(13)
- The Global Financial Crisis from Yale University ★★★★☆(11)
- Financial Engineering and Risk Management Part I from Columbia University ★★★★☆(10)
- Organizational Analysis from Stanford University ★★★★☆(9)
- An Introduction to Consumer Neuroscience & Neuromarketingfrom Copenhagen Business School ★★★☆☆(9)
- Forensic Accounting and Fraud Examination from West Virginia University ★★★★☆(9)
- How to Change the World from Wesleyan University ★★★★☆(6)
- Fundamentals of Global Energy Business from University of Colorado System ★★★★☆(6)
- Beyond Silicon Valley: Growing Entrepreneurship in Transitioning Economies from Case Western Reserve University ★★★★☆(6)
- Supply Chain Management: A Learning Perspective from Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology ★★★★☆(6)
- The Science of Success: What Researchers Know that You Should Know from University of Michigan ★★★★★(5)
- Oil & Gas Industry Operations and Markets from Duke University★★★★★(5)
- Corporate Finance Essentials from IESE Business School★★★★☆(5)
- Creativity, Innovation, and Change from Pennsylvania State University ★★★★☆(5)
- Social Impact Strategy: Tools for Entrepreneurs and Innovatorsfrom University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(4)
- Managing the Company of the Future from University of London International Programmes ★★★★★(4)
- Scaling Operations: Linking Strategy and Execution from Northwestern University ★★★★☆(4)
- Private Equity and Venture Capital from Università Bocconi★★★★☆(4)
- Financial Engineering and Risk Management Part II from Columbia University ★★★★☆(3)
- Financing and Investing in Infrastructure from Università Bocconi★★★★☆(3)
- Innovating in a Digital World from Institut Mines-Télécom★★★☆☆(3)
- Arts and Culture Strategy from University of Pennsylvania★★★★★(2)
- Behavioral Finance from Duke University ★★★★☆(2)
- How to Finance and Grow Your Startup – Without VC from University of London International Programmes ★★★☆☆(2)
- Management of Fashion and Luxury Companies from Università Bocconi ★★★★★(2)
- Food & Beverage Management from Università Bocconi★★★★★(2)
- O Empreendedorismo e as Competências do Empreendedor from Universidade Estadual de Campinas ★★★★☆(2)
- Giving 2.0: The MOOC from Stanford University ★★☆☆☆(1)
- Introducción a la Contabilidad Financiera from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- Healthcare Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Duke University★★★★★(1)
- Финансовые рынки и институты (Financial Markets and Institutions) from Higher School of Economics ★★★★★(1)
- International Business II from University of New Mexico★★☆☆☆(1)
- Entrepreneurial Strategic Management from University of New Mexico ★★★★★(1)
- Fundamentos de Finanzas Empresariales from Universidad de los Andes ★★★★★(1)
- Technology Commercialization, Part 1: Setting up your Idea Filtering System from University of Rochester ★★★★★(1)
- Gender and Sexuality: Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplacefrom University of Pittsburgh ★★★★☆(1)
- Innovation Management from Erasmus University Rotterdam★★★★★(1)
- Effectuation : l’entrepreneuriat pour tous from EMLYON Business School ★★★★★(1)
- Crowdfunding from University of Pennsylvania
- Making Successful Decisions through the Strategy, Law & Ethics Model from University of Michigan
- Фінанси для нефінансових спеціалістів from University of California, Irvine
- Innovation and Design for Global Grand Challenges from Duke University
- Subsistence Marketplaces from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- The Manager’s Toolkit: A Practical Guide to Managing People at Work from University of London International Programmes
- Corporate Strategy from University of London International Programmes
- Keeping up with Change: Issues for the Finance Professional from University of London International Programmes
- 真格—北大在线创业课堂 from Peking University
- Interest Rate Models from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- The Strategy of Content Marketing from University of California, Davis
- Business Strategies for Emerging Markets from Higher School of Economics
- Основы корпоративных финансов (Fundamentals of Corporate Finance) from Higher School of Economics
- Data Analytics for Lean Six Sigma from University of Amsterdam
- Leading Innovation in Arts and Culture from Vanderbilt University
- Créer et développer une startup technologique from École Polytechnique
- Creativity And Entrepreneurship from Berklee College of Music
- How to Validate your Startup Idea from University of New South Wales
- Negocios Internacionales I from University of New Mexico
- Administración Estratégica y Emprendedora from University of New Mexico
- Negocios Internacionales II from University of New Mexico
- International Business I from University of New Mexico
- Acuerdos globales para el desarrollo sostenible from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- Contabilidad para no contadores from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- Finanzas personales from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- 行銷典範轉移: 變動中的消費世界 (Marketing in a changing world) from National Taiwan University
- 商管研究中的賽局分析：通路選擇、合約制定與共享經濟 from National Taiwan University
- Desarrollo rápido de productos innovadores para mercados emergentes from Tecnológico de Monterrey
- Réussir le Changement from ESSEC Business School
- Les partenariats qui changent le monde : alliances innovantes entre entreprises et associations from ESSEC Business School
- L’entrepreneuriat qui change le monde from ESSEC Business School
- Организационная диагностика from Tsinghua University
- Patrocinio Deportivo from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona)
- Sport Sponsorship. Let them Play from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona)
- Sport Sponsorship. Let them Play from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona)
- Kit básico (para evitar los errores más frecuentes) de finanzas from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona)
- Marketing Verde from Universidad de los Andes
- Marketing Internacional en Asia from Yonsei University
- Devenir entrepreneur du changement from HEC Paris
- Emprender la emprendeduría from University of Barcelona
- Claves para Gestionar Personas from IESE Business School
- Marketing estratégico: claves para competir con éxito from IESE Business School
- Marketing Strategy for Entrepreneurs from EIT Digital
- The Impact of Technology from EIT Digital
- Innovation & Entrepreneurship – From Basics to Open Innovationfrom EIT Digital
- Innovation & Entrepreneurship – From Design Thinking to Funding from EIT Digital
- Managing Responsibly: Practicing Sustainability, Responsibility and Ethics from University of Manchester
- 创意、创新与变革 from Pennsylvania State University
- Dairy Production and Management from Pennsylvania State University
- Innovative Finance: Hacking finance to change the world from University of Cape Town
- Leadership in 21st Century Organizations from Copenhagen Business School
- Das liebe Geld – Finance im Alltag from University of Zurich
- Gestión de las empresas de alimentación y bebidas from Università Bocconi
- Arts and Heritage Management from Università Bocconi
- Private Equity and Investment Funds from Università Bocconi
- 高阶竞争策略（中文版） from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München
- Research kitchen from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München
- 竞争策略（中文版） from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München
- Landscape Restoration for Sustainable Development: a Business Approach from Erasmus University Rotterdam
- Transferencia tecnológica: De la investigación al mercado. from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
- Gestión de organizaciones efectivas from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
- Liderazgo Instruccional: Perspectiva Global y Prácticas Localesfrom Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
- Gestión Empresarial Exitosa para Pymes from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
- Buenas Prácticas en Libre Competencia from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
- Camino a la Excelencia en Gestión de Proyectos from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
- Decodificando Silicon Valley: cultura, innovación y emprendimiento from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
- The Economics of Agro-Food Value Chains from Technische Universität München (Technical University of Munich)
- Today’s Music Industry from West Virginia University
- Criação de Startups: Como desenvolver negócios inovadores from Universidade de São Paulo
- Marketing Gerencial from Universidad de Chile
- European Business Law: Competing in Europe from Lund University
- Costos para los Negocios from Universidad de Chile
- Coberturas de riesgo con futuros y opciones para agrobusinessfrom Universidad Austral
- Fundamentos de Excel para Negocios from Universidad Austral
- Introdução ao Marketing Analítico from Insper
- Правовые формы ведения бизнеса в России from Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO)
- Gestão para a Aprendizagem: Módulo Gestão Estratégica from Fundação Lemann
- Governança: Conceitos e aplicações nas empresas de controle familiar from Fundação Instituto de Administração
- Introdução ao Sistema Esportivo Brasileiro from Fundação Instituto de Administração
- ABC da Gestão de Projetos. from Fundação Instituto de Administração
- A prática da gestão de clubes e federações esportivas from Fundação Instituto de Administração
- Metodologia de Sistemas Agroindustriais from Fundação Instituto de Administração
- Teoria Geral da Administração para Executivos from Fundação Instituto de Administração
- Budgeting essentials and development from Fundação Instituto de Administração
- Doing Business in Europe from ESCP Europe
Humanities (150)
- A Life of Happiness and Fulfillment from Indian School of Business★★★★★(417)
- Modern & Contemporary American Poetry (“ModPo”) from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(152)
- Introduction to Philosophy from University of Edinburgh★★★★☆(62)
- Moralities of Everyday Life from Yale University ★★★★★(36)
- Think Again: How to Reason and Argue from Duke University★★★★☆(32)
- The Ancient Greeks from Wesleyan University ★★★★★(24)
- The Emergence of the Modern Middle East – Part I from Tel Aviv University ★★★★★(20)
- English Composition I from Duke University ★★★☆☆(19)
- The French Revolution from University of Melbourne★★★★★(19)
- Introduction to Logic from Stanford University ★★★☆☆(18)
- Chinese for Beginners from Peking University ★★★★☆(18)
- The Modern and the Postmodern (Part 1) from Wesleyan University★★★★★(18)
- Greek and Roman Mythology from University of Pennsylvania★★★★☆(15)
- Magic in the Middle Ages from University of Barcelona★★★★☆(14)
- Sharpened Visions: A Poetry Workshop from California Institute of the Arts ★★★★☆(13)
- Writing for Young Readers: Opening the Treasure Chest from Commonwealth Education Trust ★★★★☆(12)
- Ancient Philosophy: Plato & His Predecessors from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(11)
- The Kennedy Half Century from University of Virginia★★★★☆(11)
- Søren Kierkegaard – Subjectivity, Irony and the Crisis of Modernityfrom University of Copenhagen ★★★★☆(11)
- Constitutional Struggles in the Muslim World from University of Copenhagen ★★★★★(11)
- Big History: Connecting Knowledge from Macquarie University★★★★★(11)
- Ancient Philosophy: Aristotle and His Successors from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(9)
- Age of Jefferson from University of Virginia ★★★★★(9)
- The Emergence of the Modern Middle East – Part II from Tel Aviv University ★★★★★(9)
- First Step Korean from Yonsei University ★★★★☆(9)
- Writing in the Sciences from Stanford University ★★★★★(8)
- The Fall and Rise of Jerusalem from Tel Aviv University★★★★☆(8)
- Philosophy and the Sciences: Introduction to the Philosophy of Physical Sciences from University of Edinburgh ★★★★★(7)
- Calvin – Histoire et réception d’une Réforme from University of Geneva ★★★★☆(7)
- Soul Beliefs: Causes and Consequences – Unit 1: Historical Foundations from Rutgers University ★★★☆☆(7)
- Sports and Society from Duke University ★★★★★(6)
- The History of Modern Israel – Part I: From an Idea to a State from Tel Aviv University ★★★★☆(6)
- Unethical Decision Making in Organizations from University of Lausanne ★★★★☆(6)
- Think Again I: How to Understand Arguments from Duke University★★★★☆(5)
- 史記（一）（Shi-ji (1) ） from National Taiwan University★★★★★(5)
- English for Journalism from University of Pennsylvania★★★★☆(4)
- Effective Altruism from Princeton University ★★★★☆(4)
- 中國古代歷史與人物－－秦始皇 from National Taiwan University★★★★☆(4)
- The Holocaust – An Introduction (I): Nazi Germany: Ideology, The Jews and the World from Yad Vashem ★★★★★(4)
- The Mediterranean, a Space of Exchange (from the Renaissance to Enlightenment) from University of Barcelona ★☆☆☆☆(4)
- Classics of Chinese Humanities: Guided Readings from The Chinese University of Hong Kong ★★★★☆(4)
- English for Career Development from University of Pennsylvania★★★★★(3)
- Intellectual Humility: Theory from University of Edinburgh★★★★★(3)
- The Importance of India from Ohio State University ★★★★☆(3)
- The Holocaust – An Introduction (II): The Final Solution from Yad Vashem ★★★★☆(3)
- Reason and Persuasion: Thinking Through Three Dialogues By Plato from National University of Singapore ★★★★★(3)
- Learn to Speak Korean 1 from Yonsei University ★★★★☆(3)
- Pluralidades em Português Brasileiro from Universidade Estadual de Campinas ★★★★☆(3)
- Introduction to Ancient Egypt and Its Civilization from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(2)
- More Chinese for Beginners from Peking University ★★★★★(2)
- Chinese Characters for beginner 汉字 from Peking University★★★☆☆(2)
- The Talmud: A Methodological Introduction from Northwestern University ★★★☆☆(2)
- Understanding China, 1700-2000: A Data Analytic Approach, Part 1 from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology★★★★★(2)
- 活用希臘哲學 (Understanding the Greek Philosophy) from National Taiwan University ★★★★☆(2)
- 東坡詞 (Ci Poetry of Su Dong Po) from National Taiwan University★★★★★(2)
- Étudier en France : cours de français intermédiaire B1-B2 from École Polytechnique ★★★★★(2)
- Gender, Family, and Social Change in Contemporary South Koreafrom Yonsei University ★★★★☆(2)
- Читаем русскую классику вместе. М. Булгаков “Мастер и Маргарита” from Tomsk State University ★☆☆☆☆(2)
- Soul Beliefs: Causes and Consequences – Unit 3: How Does It All End? from Rutgers University ★★★★★(2)
- The Holocaust: The Destruction of European Jewry from University of California, Santa Cruz ★★★★★(2)
- Roman Art and Archaeology from University of Arizona★★★★☆(2)
- Wonders of Ancient Egypt from University of Pennsylvania★★★★★(1)
- English for Business and Entrepreneurship from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- A Journey through Western Christianity: from Persecuted Faith to Global Religion (200 – 1650) from Yale University ★★★★★(1)
- Think Again II: How to Reason Deductively from Duke University★★★★★(1)
- Understanding 9/11: Why 9/11 Happened & How Terrorism Affects Our World Today from Duke University ★★★★☆(1)
- Philosophy and the Sciences: Introduction to the Philosophy of Cognitive Sciences from University of Edinburgh ★★★★☆(1)
- 哲学导论（中文版） from University of Edinburgh ★★★☆☆(1)
- Philosophy, Science and Religion: Philosophy and Religion from University of Edinburgh ★★★★★(1)
- America Through Foreign Eyes from Rice University ★★★★☆(1)
- Patrick Henry: Forgotten Founder from University of Virginia★★★★★(1)
- The Science of Training Young Athletes from University of Florida★★★★★(1)
- Философия культуры (Philosophy of Culture) from Higher School of Economics ★★★★★(1)
- Big History – From the Big Bang until Today from University of Amsterdam ★★★☆☆(1)
- The Modern and the Postmodern (Part 2) from Wesleyan University★★★★★(1)
- 紅樓夢(The Red Chamber Dream) from National Taiwan University★★★★★(1)
- 莊子─姿勢、意識與感情 (Zhuangzi─Posture, Awareness, and Sentiment) from National Taiwan University ★★★★★(1)
- The History of Modern Israel – Part II: Challenges of Israel as a sovereign state from Tel Aviv University ★★★★☆(1)
- ¿Cómo persuadir? Jugando con palabras, imágenes y númerosfrom Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona) ★★★☆☆(1)
- El Valle de los Reyes from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona) ★★★★★(1)
- Corrección, estilo y variaciones de la lengua española from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona) ★★★★☆(1)
- Leer a Macondo: la obra de Gabriel García Márquez from Universidad de los Andes ★★★★☆(1)
- Re-imaging God in Korean Context from Yonsei University★★★★☆(1)
- Зарисовки о Сибири. Город Томск: курс русского языка для иностранцев from Tomsk State University ★★★☆☆(1)
- Writing your World: Finding yourself in the academic space from University of Cape Town ★★★★★(1)
- Cultural Competence – Aboriginal Sydney from The University of Sydney ★★★★★(1)
- Russian History: from Lenin to Putin from University of California, Santa Cruz ★★★★★(1)
- Alle origini della civiltà mediterranea: archeologia della città dal Levante all’Occidente – III-I millennio a.C. from Sapienza University of Rome ★★★★★(1)
- At the Origins of the Mediterranean Civilization: Archaeology of the City from the Levant to the West – 3rd-1st millennium BC from Sapienza University of Rome ★★★★☆(1)
- The Changing Landscape of Ancient Rome. Archaeology and History of the Palatine Hill from Sapienza University of Rome★★★★★(1)
- Arch of Titus: Rome and the Menorah from Yeshiva University★★★★☆(1)
- English for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematicsfrom University of Pennsylvania
- Think Again IV: How to Avoid Fallacies from Duke University
- Think Again III: How to Reason Inductively from Duke University
- Race and Cultural Diversity in American Life and History from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Intellectual Humility: Practice from University of Edinburgh
- Intellectual Humility: Science from University of Edinburgh
- Philosophy, Science and Religion: Science and Philosophy from University of Edinburgh
- 论文写作初阶（Academic Writing and Research） from Peking University
- 中级商务汉语（入职与营销篇） from Peking University
- 现代汉语核心语法 from Peking University
- 中日文化交流史 from Peking University
- Essentials for English Speeches and Presentations 英语演讲与演示 from Peking University
- 中级商务汉语——商务活动篇 from Peking University
- 悖论：思维的魔方 from Peking University
- خيارات لسانية لمحترفي الإعلام باللغة العربية from Northwestern University
- Luther and the West from Northwestern University
- История и теория медиа (History and theory of media) from Higher School of Economics
- Religions and Society in China from Higher School of Economics
- Основы философии: о чем спорят философы сегодня from Higher School of Economics
- Towards language universals through lexical semantics: introduction to lexical and semantic typology from Higher School of Economics
- Le Bien, le Juste, l’Utile. Introduction aux éthiques philosophiquesfrom University of Geneva
- Frontières en tous genres from University of Geneva
- Understanding China, 1700-2000: A Data Analytic Approach, Part 2 from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
- Conflict Transformation from Emory University
- 紅樓夢：母神崇拜(The Red Chamber Dream 2) from National Taiwan University
- 發展心理學：哲學觀與方法論 (Developmental Psychology: Philosophical Bases and Methodology) from National Taiwan University
- 東亞儒學：孟子一 (East Asian Confucianisms: Mencius 1) from National Taiwan University
- 唐詩新思路 from National Taiwan University
- 東亞儒家:人文精神二(East Asian Confucianisms: Humanism 2)from National Taiwan University
- 東亞儒家:人文精神一 (East Asian Confucianisms: Humanism 1)from National Taiwan University
- 東亞儒學：孟子二 (East Asian Confucianisms: Mencius 2) from National Taiwan University
- Knowledge Exchange: Using, Protecting and Monetizing Ideas with Third Parties from Leiden University
- The Rooseveltian Century from Leiden University
- Leer a Macondo: la obra de Gabriel García Márquez from Universidad de los Andes
- Gabriel García Márquez entre el poder, la historia y el amor from Universidad de los Andes
- 中医药与中华传统文化 from Shanghai Jiao Tong University
- История изобретений и открытий — Вторая история человечества from National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- 《新教伦理与资本主义精神》导读 from Fudan University
- Русский как иностранный: B1+. Часть 2. Russian as a foreign language. B1+. Part 2. from Saint Petersburg State University
- Русский язык как инструмент успешной коммуникацииfrom Tomsk State University
- Мой друг – робот. Социокультурные аспекты социальной робототехники from Tomsk State University
- American Deaf Culture from University of Houston System
- 中國人文經典導讀 from The Chinese University of Hong Kong
- Modern Hebrew Poetry שירה עברית מודרנית from Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- Moses’ Face: Moses’ images as reflected in Jewish literature from Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- Buddhism: Diamond Sutra and World Peace from The University of Hong Kong
- Words Spun Out of Images: Visual and Literary Culture in Nineteenth Century Japan from The University of Tokyo
- Paesaggi di Roma Antica. Archeologia e storia del Palatino. from Sapienza University of Rome
- Organising an Empire: The Assyrian Way from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München
- The Politics of Skepticism from Erasmus University Rotterdam
- 理解马克思 from Nanjing University
- 《论语》的智慧 from Xi’an Jiaotong University
- Akademiskt skrivande from Lund University
- Writing in English at University from Lund University
- 品读道家的智慧 from Xi’an Jiaotong University
- 中国哲学经典著作导读 from Xi’an Jiaotong University
- Doping : Sports, Organizations and Sciences from University of Lausanne
- Dopage : Sports, Organisations et Sciences from University of Lausanne
- Historia de las reglas del fútbol en Inglaterra y en Argentina from Universidad Austral
Data Science (23)
- Hadoop Platform and Application Framework from University of California, San Diego ★★☆☆☆(23)
- Process Mining: Data science in Action from Eindhoven University of Technology ★★★★☆(16)
- Biology Meets Programming: Bioinformatics for Beginners from University of California, San Diego ★★★★☆(7)
- Bayesian Statistics: From Concept to Data Analysis from University of California, Santa Cruz ★★★★★(6)
- Econometrics: Methods and Applications from Erasmus University Rotterdam ★★★★☆(5)
- Mathematical Biostatistics Boot Camp 2 from Johns Hopkins University ★★★★☆(3)
- Introduction to Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis from Johns Hopkins University ★★★★★(3)
- Biology Meets Programming: Bioinformatics for Beginners from University of California, San Diego ★★★☆☆(3)
- Advanced Linear Models for Data Science 1: Least Squares from Johns Hopkins University ★★★★★(1)
- Advanced Linear Models for Data Science 2: Statistical Linear Models from Johns Hopkins University ★★★★★(1)
- Data Science Math Skills from Duke University ★★☆☆☆(1)
- Introducción a Data Science: Programación Estadística con R from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México ★★★★★(1)
- Data Science Ethics from University of Michigan
- Research Data Management and Sharing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Practical Time Series Analysis from State University of New York
- Introduction to Apache Spark and AWS from University of London International Programmes
- 医学统计学与SPSS软件（基础篇） from Peking University
- 人群与网络 from Peking University
- Bioinformatics: Introduction and Methods 生物信息学: 导论与方法 from Peking University
- 生物信息学: 导论与方法 from Peking University
- Hands-on Text Mining and Analytics from Yonsei University
- Whole genome sequencing of bacterial genomes – tools and applications from Technical University of Denmark (DTU)
- Data Processing Using Python from Nanjing University
Personal Development (36)
- Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects from University of California, San Diego★★★★★(2971)
- Mindshift: Break Through Obstacles to Learning and Discover Your Hidden Potential from McMaster University ★★★★★(1126)
- Aprender from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México★★★★★(105)
- Successful Negotiation: Essential Strategies and Skills from University of Michigan ★★★★★(11)
- Introduction to Personal Branding from University of Virginia★★★☆☆(7)
- Aprendiendo a aprender: Poderosas herramientas mentales con las que podrás dominar temas difíciles (Learning How to Learn)from University of California, San Diego ★★★★★(6)
- De-Mystifying Mindfulness from Leiden University ★★★★☆(6)
- Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator from Yale University★★★★★(3)
- Aprendendo a aprender: ferramentas mentais poderosas para ajudá-lo a dominar assuntos difíceis (em Português) [Learning How to Learn] from University of California, San Diego★★★★★(1)
- Job Success: Get Hired or Promoted in 3 Steps from State University of New York ★☆☆☆☆(1)
- Psychology at Work from University of Western Australia★★★★★(1)
- Negociación exitosa: Estrategias y habilidades esenciales (en español) from University of Michigan
- Negociações de sucesso: estratégias e habilidades essenciais (em Português) from University of Michigan
- International Travel Preparation, Safety, & Wellness from Johns Hopkins University
- Працюйте розумніше, а не більше: управління часом для особистої та професійної продуктивності from University of California, Irvine
- 学会如何学习：帮助你掌握复杂学科的强大智力工具（Learning How to Learn） from University of California, San Diego
- Digital Footprint from University of Edinburgh
- The Arts and Science of Relationships: Understanding Human Needs from University of Toronto
- Power Onboarding from Northwestern University
- Communication theory: bridging academia and practice from Higher School of Economics
- Media ethics & governance from University of Amsterdam
- La Solución del Conflicto Ético from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- 職場素養 (Professionalism) from National Taiwan University
- Практика разрешения конфликтов. Я – семья – работа – общество from Tsinghua University
- Основы поиска дела жизни. Часть 1. Как перестать откладывать дела на потом? from National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- Successful Career Development from University System of Georgia
- Психология призвания from Tomsk State University
- Менеджмент профессиональной траектории from Tomsk State University
- Psychodiagnostics and Psychological Assessment from Tomsk State University
- Translation in Practice from Nanjing University
- Etkili Konuşma (Effective Speaking) from Koç University
- Mi Primer Empleo (MPE) from Universidad de Chile
- Cómo enfrentar la primera experiencia laboral. from Universidad de Chile
- Taller para la Resolucion de Conflictos, Liderazgo y Desarrollo Personal from Universidad de Chile
- Trabajar para ser feliz from Universidad Austral
- Excel aplicado a los negocios (Nivel Avanzado) from Universidad Austral
Science (180)
- Mountains 101 from University of Alberta ★★★★★(269)
- The Science of the Solar System from California Institute of Technology ★★★★★(36)
- Medical Neuroscience from Duke University ★★★★★(34)
- Introduction to Genetics and Evolution from Duke University★★★★★(29)
- Astrobiology and the Search for Extraterrestrial Life from University of Edinburgh ★★★★★(29)
- Introductory Human Physiology from Duke University★★★★★(22)
- Dino 101: Dinosaur Paleobiology from University of Alberta★★★★★(22)
- Understanding the Brain: The Neurobiology of Everyday Life from The University of Chicago ★★★★★(19)
- From the Big Bang to Dark Energy from The University of Tokyo★★★★☆(15)
- Introduction to Forensic Science from Nanyang Technological University ★★★★☆(15)
- Dog Emotion and Cognition from Duke University ★★★★☆(14)
- Understanding Einstein: The Special Theory of Relativity from Stanford University ★★★★☆(12)
- The Age of Sustainable Development from Columbia University★★★★★(12)
- Animal Behaviour and Welfare from University of Edinburgh★★★★☆(12)
- Introduction to Physical Chemistry from University of Manchester★★★★☆(11)
- The Bilingual Brain from University of Houston System★★★★☆(11)
- Astronomy: Exploring Time and Space from University of Arizona★★★★★(11)
- Synapses, Neurons and Brains from Hebrew University of Jerusalem★★★★☆(10)
- AstroTech: The Science and Technology behind Astronomical Discovery from University of Edinburgh ★★★★☆(9)
- Understanding Plants – Part I: What a Plant Knows from Tel Aviv University ★★★★★(9)
- Energy 101: The Big Picture from Georgia Institute of Technology★★★☆☆(8)
- Gut Check: Exploring Your Microbiome from University of Colorado Boulder ★★★★☆(8)
- Our Energy Future from University of California, San Diego★★★★★(7)
- Bioinformatic Methods I from University of Toronto ★★★★☆(7)
- Greening the Economy: Lessons from Scandinavia from Lund University ★★★★☆(7)
- Introduction to Chemistry: Reactions and Ratios from Duke University ★★★★☆(6)
- Origins – Formation of the Universe, Solar System, Earth and Lifefrom University of Copenhagen ★★★★★(6)
- Visual Perception and the Brain from Duke University★★★★☆(5)
- Animal Behaviour from University of Melbourne ★★★★★(5)
- Disaster Preparedness from University of Pittsburgh ★★★★☆(5)
- Advanced Chemistry from University of Kentucky ★★★★★(5)
- Sleep: Neurobiology, Medicine, and Society from University of Michigan ★★★★★(4)
- UT.1.01x: Energy 101 from Georgia Institute of Technology★★★☆☆(4)
- Bioelectricity: A Quantitative Approach from Duke University★★★★☆(4)
- The Science of Gastronomy from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology ★★★★☆(4)
- Paleontology: Theropod Dinosaurs and the Origin of Birds from University of Alberta ★★★★★(4)
- Our Earth: Its Climate, History, and Processes from University of Manchester ★★★★★(4)
- Global Warming I: The Science and Modeling of Climate Changefrom The University of Chicago ★★★★☆(4)
- Analyzing the Universe from Rutgers University ★★★★☆(4)
- Chemistry from University of Kentucky ★★★★★(4)
- Introduction to Thermodynamics: Transferring Energy from Here to There from University of Michigan ★★★★☆(3)
- The Finite Element Method for Problems in Physics from University of Michigan ★★★★☆(3)
- Music as Biology: What We Like to Hear and Why from Duke University ★★★★☆(3)
- General Chemistry: Concept Development and Application from Rice University ★★★★☆(3)
- Bioinformatic Methods II from University of Toronto ★★★★☆(3)
- Experimentation for Improvement from McMaster University★★★★★(3)
- Statistical Mechanics: Algorithms and Computations from École normale supérieure ★★★★★(3)
- Emergent Phenomena in Science and Everyday Life from University of California, Irvine ★★★★☆(2)
- Imagining Other Earths from Princeton University ★★★★☆(2)
- Sustainable Food Production Through Livestock Health Management from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign★★★★★(2)
- Chicken Behaviour and Welfare from University of Edinburgh★★★☆☆(2)
- The Horse Course: Introduction to Basic Care and Managementfrom University of Florida ★★★★★(2)
- Pensamiento Científico from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México ★★★★★(2)
- Understanding Plants – Part II: Fundamentals of Plant Biology from Tel Aviv University ★★★★☆(2)
- Archaeoastronomy from Politecnico di Milano ★★★★★(2)
- Paleontology: Ancient Marine Reptiles from University of Alberta★★★★☆(2)
- Introduction to Molecular Spectroscopy from University of Manchester ★★★★★(2)
- Climate Change Mitigation in Developing Countries from University of Cape Town ★★★★☆(2)
- Agriculture, Economics and Nature from University of Western Australia ★★★★★(2)
- The Dynamic Earth: A Course for Educators from American Museum of Natural History ★★★★☆(2)
- Evolution: A Course for Educators from American Museum of Natural History ★★★★★(2)
- The Truth About Cats and Dogs from University of Edinburgh★★★★☆(1)
- Advanced Neurobiology I from Peking University ★★★☆☆(1)
- Introduction to Reproduction from Northwestern University★★★★★(1)
- Thermodynamique : fondements from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne ★★★★☆(1)
- Water Resources Management and Policy from University of Geneva ★★★★☆(1)
- Ecosystem Services: a Method for Sustainable Development from University of Geneva ★★★★★(1)
- Classical papers in molecular genetics from University of Geneva★★★★☆(1)
- The Sun and the Total Eclipse of August 2017 from University of Colorado Boulder ★★★☆☆(1)
- Mechanics: Motion, Forces, Energy and Gravity, from Particles to Planets from University of New South Wales ★★★★☆(1)
- Las estaciones del año y el clima from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México ★★★★★(1)
- Osteoarchaeology: The Truth in Our Bones from Leiden University★★★★★(1)
- Science & Religion 101 from University of Alberta ★★★★★(1)
- Paleontology: Early Vertebrate Evolution from University of Alberta★★★★★(1)
- Confronting The Big Questions: Highlights of Modern Astronomyfrom University of Rochester ★★★☆☆(1)
- Estrategias para ganar. Meteorología en la vuelta al mundo from University of Barcelona ★☆☆☆☆(1)
- Water Supply and Sanitation Policy in Developing Countries Part 1: Understanding Complex Problems from University of Manchester★★★★★(1)
- The Changing Arctic from Tomsk State University ★☆☆☆☆(1)
- Global Warming II: Create Your Own Models in Python from The University of Chicago ★★☆☆☆(1)
- Global Environmental Management from Technical University of Denmark (DTU) ★★★☆☆(1)
- Biodiversity and Global Change: Science & Action from University of Zurich ★★★★★(1)
- 结构生物化学（Structural Biochemistry) from Nanjing University★★★★★(1)
- Global Energy and Climate Policy from SOAS University of London★★★★★(1)
- Origens da Vida no Contexto Cósmico from Universidade de São Paulo ★☆☆☆☆(1)
- Exploring Light: Hands-on Activities and Strategies for Teachersfrom Exploratorium ★★★★☆(1)
- Act on Climate: Steps to Individual, Community, and Political Action from University of Michigan
- Fundamental Neuroscience for Neuroimaging from Johns Hopkins University
- Engineering Life: Synbio, Bioethics & Public Policy from Johns Hopkins University
- 宇宙之旅：展现生命 (Journey of the Universe: The Unfolding of Life) from Yale University
- 宇宙之旅：对话 (Journey of the Universe: Weaving Knowledge and Action) from Yale University
- Thomas Berry的世界观：地球社区的繁荣 (The Worldview of Thomas Berry: The Flourishing of the Earth Community) from Yale University
- Bioelectricity: The Mechanism of Origin of Extracellular Potentialsfrom Duke University
- 人体生理学导论（中文版） from Duke University
- Introduction to Chemistry: Structures and Solutions from Duke University
- Global Postharvest Loss Prevention: Fundamentals, Technologies, and Actors from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Chemistry: Concept Development and Application from Rice University
- Chemistry: Concept Development and Application Part II from Rice University
- General Chemistry 大学化学 from Peking University
- 生物学概念与途径 from Peking University
- 电磁学上——恒定电场 from Peking University
- 遗传学实验 from Peking University
- 生物演化 from Peking University
- Advanced Neurobiology II from Peking University
- 电磁学下——恒磁场与时变电磁场 from Peking University
- 大学化学 from Peking University
- Introduction to Faecal Sludge Management from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Planification et Design de Systèmes et Technologies d’Assainissement from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Introduction aux Systèmes d’Information Géographique – Partie 2from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Mécanique du point matériel from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Mécanique I from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Mécanique de Newton from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Thermodynamique : applications from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Mécanique Lagrangienne from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Mécanique : Solide Indéformable from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Mécanique II from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Introduction into General Theory of Relativity from Higher School of Economics
- Введение в математические методы физики from Higher School of Economics
- The Effect of Fires on People, Property and the Environment from University of Maryland, College Park
- Getting started in cryo-EM from California Institute of Technology
- The Evolving Universe from California Institute of Technology
- Physique des particules – une introduction from University of Geneva
- Particle Physics: an Introduction from University of Geneva
- Электричество и магнетизм. Часть 2 (Electricity and Magnetism. Part 2) from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
- Electric Industry Operations and Markets from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
- Кинематика from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
- Электростатика и магнитостатика from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
- ¡¿Cómo?! ¿Química en mi casa? from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- Introducción al estudio de los bienes comunes from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- Agricultura urbana y periurbana from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- Introducción a la Geotermia from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- 基礎光學 I from National Taiwan University
- 材料力學一 (Mechanics of Materials I) from National Taiwan University
- 普通物理學 – 電磁學、光學及近代物理 from National Taiwan University
- Basic Notions in Physics – רעיונות מרכזיים בפיזיקה from Tel Aviv University
- Conceptos y Herramientas para la Física Universitaria from Tecnológico de Monterrey
- Evolution Today from Leiden University
- A Circular Economy of Metals: Towards a Sustainable Societal Metabolism from Leiden University
- On Being a Scientist from Leiden University
- Sustainability of Social-Ecological Systems: the Nexus between Water, Energy and Food from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona)
- Fundamentals of Fluid-Solid Interactions from École Polytechnique
- Vers l’infiniment petit – Voyages de l’infiniment grand à l’infiniment petit from École Polytechnique
- Tesoros de la Física y sus Descubridores I from Universidad de los Andes
- 生命科学发展史 from Shanghai Jiao Tong University
- Элементы атомной и ядерной физики from National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- Физика в опытах. Часть 4. Волны и оптика from National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- Физика в опытах. Часть 3. Колебания и молекулярная физика from National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- Физика в опытах. Часть 1. Механика from National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- Физика в опытах. Часть 2. Электричество и магнетизмfrom National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- Физика как глобальный проект from National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- Создание научно-технического текста from National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- Air Pollution – a Global Threat to our Health from University of Copenhagen
- Introduction to the Arctic: Climate from University of Alberta
- Strategies for winning. Meteorology in a round the world regattafrom University of Barcelona
- Oceanography: a key to better understand our world from University of Barcelona
- Oceanografía: una clave para entender mejor nuestro mundo from University of Barcelona
- Técnicas Microscópicas de Caracterización from University of Barcelona
- Water Supply and Sanitation Policy in Developing Countries Part 2: Developing Effective Interventions from University of Manchester
- Ecology: from cells to Gaia from Tomsk State University
- Жизнь в почве from Tomsk State University
- A Brief History of Human Spaceflight from University of Houston System
- Patenting in Biotechnology from Technical University of Denmark (DTU)
- Data-driven Astronomy from The University of Sydney
- Discover Best Practice Farming for a Sustainable 2050 from University of Western Australia
- Wasser in der Schweiz from University of Zurich
- Ecosystems of California from University of California, Santa Cruz
- Développement durable from École Centrale Paris
- Deception Detox – using research methods and statistics to change the world from Erasmus University Rotterdam
- Science Literacy – How Solid Science Can Help You Save the Worldfrom Erasmus University Rotterdam
- Planning for Climate Change in African Cities from Erasmus University Rotterdam
- 天文探秘 from Nanjing University
- Genetics and Society: A Course for Educators from American Museum of Natural History
- Our Earth’s Future from American Museum of Natural History
- Introducción a los modelos de demanda de transporte from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
- Wood Science: Beyond Building from West Virginia University
- 有机化学 from Xi’an Jiaotong University
- Генетика (Genetics) from Novosibirsk State University
- ГМО: технологии создания и применение from Novosibirsk State University
- Биосенсоры from Novosibirsk State University
- From Disease to Genes and Back from Novosibirsk State University
- Comprendre l’écologie, pour une économie innovante from ESCP Europe
Programming (37)
- Introduction to Programming with MATLAB from Vanderbilt University ★★★★★(181)
- Learn to Program: The Fundamentals from University of Toronto★★★★★(99)
- Programming Mobile Applications for Android Handheld Systems: Part 1 from University of Maryland, College Park ★★★★☆(38)
- Programming Languages, Part A from University of Washington★★★★★(21)
- Beginning Game Programming with C# from University of Colorado System ★★★★☆(16)
- Programming Mobile Applications for Android Handheld Systems: Part 2 from University of Maryland, College Park ★★★★☆(15)
- Creative Programming for Digital Media & Mobile Apps from University of London International Programmes ★★★★☆(10)
- Code Yourself! An Introduction to Programming from University of Edinburgh ★★★★★(8)
- Learn to Program: Crafting Quality Code from University of Toronto★★★★☆(7)
- Online Games: Literature, New Media, and Narrative from Vanderbilt University ★★★★★(7)
- Python Programming: A Concise Introduction from Wesleyan University ★★★☆☆(4)
- Interactive Computer Graphics from The University of Tokyo★★☆☆☆(4)
- Initiation à la programmation (en C++) from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne ★★★★★(3)
- Introduction à la programmation orientée objet (en C++) from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne ★★★☆☆(3)
- ¡A Programar! Una introducción a la programación from University of Edinburgh ★★★★★(1)
- Introduction à la programmation orientée objet (en Java) from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne ★★★★★(1)
- Initiation à la programmation (en Java) from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne ★★★★★(1)
- 用Python玩转数据 Data Processing Using Python from Nanjing University ★★★★★(1)
- Introduction to Neurohacking In R from Johns Hopkins University
- 软件工程 from Peking University
- C#程序设计 from Peking University
- Java程序设计 from Peking University
- 面向对象技术高级课程（The Advanced Object-Oriented Technology） from Peking University
- Java程序设计 from Peking University
- Документы и презентации в LaTeX (Introduction to LaTeX)from Higher School of Economics
- Основы программирования на Python from Higher School of Economics
- Developing Android Apps with App Inventor from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
- 計算機程式設計 from National Taiwan University
- Разработка корпоративных систем. Часть 3. Гибкие методологии разработки from National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- Разработка корпоративных систем. Часть 1. Модели жизненного цикла from National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- Разработка корпоративных систем. Часть 2. Строгие методологии разработки from National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- Использование механизмов операционных систем в разработке программного обеспечения from National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- Методологии антикризисного жизненного цикла корпоративных систем from National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- VR & 360 Video Production from Google Daydream Impact
- 软件测试 (Software Testing) from Nanjing University
- Introdução à Ciência da Computação com Python Parte 2 from Universidade de São Paulo
- 系统平台与计算环境 from Xi’an Jiaotong University
Health & Medicine (121)
- Understanding Clinical Research: Behind the Statistics from University of Cape Town ★★★★★(117)
- Vital Signs: Understanding What the Body Is Telling Us from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(38)
- Stanford Introduction to Food and Health from Stanford University★★★★☆(28)
- Child Nutrition and Cooking from Stanford University★★★★☆(23)
- Introduction to Clinical Neurology from University of California, San Francisco ★★★★☆(10)
- Epidemiology: The Basic Science of Public Health from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ★★★★☆(10)
- Epidemics – the Dynamics of Infectious Diseases from Pennsylvania State University ★★★★☆(9)
- Clinical Terminology for International and U.S. Students from University of Pittsburgh ★★★★★(9)
- Sit Less, Get Active from University of Edinburgh ★★★★☆(8)
- Community Change in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University★★★★☆(6)
- An Introduction to the U.S. Food System: Perspectives from Public Health from Johns Hopkins University ★★★★☆(6)
- Diabetes – a Global Challenge from University of Copenhagen★★★★☆(6)
- The New Nordic Diet – from Gastronomy to Health from University of Copenhagen ★★★★☆(6)
- Bacteria and Chronic Infections from University of Copenhagen★★★★☆(6)
- The Challenges of Global Health from Duke University★★★★☆(5)
- Epidemics, Pandemics and Outbreaks from University of Pittsburgh★★★★★(5)
- Health Across the Gender Spectrum from Stanford University★★★★★(4)
- Introduction to Dental Medicine from University of Pennsylvania★★★★☆(4)
- Chemicals and Health from Johns Hopkins University★★★★☆(4)
- Statistical Reasoning for Public Health 1: Estimation, Inference, & Interpretation from Johns Hopkins University ★★★★★(4)
- Health Informatics on FHIR from Georgia Institute of Technology★★★★☆(4)
- Introduction to Breast Cancer from Yale University ★★★★★(4)
- Drugs and the Brain from California Institute of Technology★★★★★(4)
- Teaching and Assessing Clinical Skills from University of Michigan★★★★★(3)
- Health for All Through Primary Health Care from Johns Hopkins University ★★★☆☆(3)
- Systems Thinking In Public Health from Johns Hopkins University★★★★★(3)
- Tropical Parasitology: Protozoans, Worms, Vectors and Human Diseases from Duke University ★★★★★(3)
- EDIVET: Do you have what it takes to be a veterinarian? from University of Edinburgh ★★★★★(3)
- Preventing Chronic Pain: A Human Systems Approach from University of Minnesota ★★★★★(3)
- Ebola: Essential Knowledge for Health Professionals from University of Amsterdam ★★★★★(3)
- Ebola Virus Disease: An Evolving Epidemic from Emory University★★★★☆(3)
- An Introduction to Global Health from University of Copenhagen★★★★☆(3)
- Antimicrobial resistance – theory and methods from Technical University of Denmark (DTU) ★★★☆☆(3)
- Acute and Chronic Rhinosinusitis: A Comprehensive Review from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai ★★★★☆(3)
- Principles of fMRI 1 from Johns Hopkins University ★★★★★(2)
- Introduction to Cataract Surgery from University of Michigan★★★★☆(2)
- Design and Interpretation of Clinical Trials from Johns Hopkins University ★★★★★(2)
- Major Depression in the Population: A Public Health Approachfrom Johns Hopkins University ★★★★☆(2)
- Career 911: Your Future Job in Medicine and Healthcare from Northwestern University ★★★★★(2)
- Clinical Kidney, Pancreas and Islet Transplantation from Leiden University ★★★★★(2)
- Genomic and Precision Medicine from University of California, San Francisco ★★★★☆(2)
- Infection Prevention in Nursing Homes from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ★★★★☆(2)
- Organ Donation: From Death to Life from University of Cape Town★★★★★(2)
- Nutrition and Lifestyle in Pregnancy from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München ★★★★☆(2)
- Stories of Infection from Stanford University ★★★★★(1)
- AIDS: Fear and Hope from University of Michigan ★★★★★(1)
- Confronting Gender Based Violence: Global Lessons for Healthcare Workers from Johns Hopkins University ★★★★★(1)
- Systems Science and Obesity from Johns Hopkins University★★★★☆(1)
- Essentials of Global Health from Yale University ★★★★☆(1)
- ADHD: Everyday Strategies for Elementary Students from State University of New York ★★★★☆(1)
- Foundations for Assisting in Home Care from State University of New York ★★★★★(1)
- The Social Context of Mental Health and Illness from University of Toronto ★★★★★(1)
- Introduction to Household Water Treatment and Safe Storagefrom École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne ★★★★★(1)
- Data Management for Clinical Research from Vanderbilt University★★★★★(1)
- Case Studies in Personalized Medicine from Vanderbilt University★★★★★(1)
- Disease Screening in Public Health from University of Geneva★★☆☆☆(1)
- 食品安全與毒理 (Food Safety & Toxicology) from National Taiwan University ★★☆☆☆(1)
- 杏林探宝——认知中药 from Shanghai Jiao Tong University★★★★☆(1)
- 中医药与中华传统文化 Traditional Chinese Medicine and Chinese Culture from Shanghai Jiao Tong University ★★☆☆☆(1)
- Innovating Solutions for Aging Populations from University of Copenhagen ★★★★★(1)
- Diabetes – the Essential Facts from University of Copenhagen★★★★★(1)
- Alimentación y dietética para una vuelta al mundo a vela from University of Barcelona ★★★★★(1)
- Health Literacy and Communication for Health Professionals from University of Nebraska ★★★★☆(1)
- Health Care IT: Challenges and Opportunities from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai ★☆☆☆☆(1)
- Principles of fMRI 2 from Johns Hopkins University
- Feeding the World from University of Pennsylvania
- The Oral Cavity: Portal to Health and Disease from University of Pennsylvania
- Service Transformed: Lessons in U.S. Veteran Centered Care from University of Michigan
- Teach-Out: Solving the Opioid Crisis from University of Michigan
- The People, Power, and Pride of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University
- Epidemiology in Public Health Practice from Johns Hopkins University
- Diagnosing Health Behaviors for Global Health Programs from Johns Hopkins University
- Training and Learning Programs for Volunteer Community Health Workers from Johns Hopkins University
- PrEParing: PrEP for Providers and Patients from Johns Hopkins University
- Public Health in Humanitarian Crises from Johns Hopkins University
- Contemporary Health Informatics from Georgia Institute of Technology
- Understanding Obesity from University of Edinburgh
- Global Health Diplomacy from State University of New York
- 大学生瑜伽 from Peking University
- 流行病学基础（上） from Peking University
- 社会调查与研究方法 （下）Methodologies in Social Research (Part 2) from Peking University
- 社会调查与研究方法 （上）Methodologies in Social Research (Part I) from Peking University
- 更年期综合管理 from Peking University
- The Science of Health Care Delivery from Arizona State University
- Rethinking Ageing: Are we prepared to live longer? from University of Melbourne
- Introduction to Public Health Engineering in Humanitarian Contexts from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Ebola : Vaincre ensemble ! from University of Geneva
- Global Health at the Human-Animal-Ecosystem Interface from University of Geneva
- Humanitarian communication : Addressing key challenges from University of Geneva
- Global Health: An Interdisciplinary Overview from University of Geneva
- In the footsteps of Zika… approaching the unknown from University of Geneva
- Violence Against Healthcare from University of Geneva
- Seguridad agroalimentaria from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- Childbirth: A Global Perspective from Emory University
- Schizophrenia from Wesleyan University
- 一堂課讓你認識肺癌（Basic Concepts of Lung Cancer: Diagnosis and Treatment） from National Taiwan University
- 食品安全與風險分析（Food Safety＆Risk Analysis） from National Taiwan University
- Anatomy of the Abdomen and Pelvis; a journey from basis to clinic. from Leiden University
- 常见慢性病的健康管理 from Shanghai Jiao Tong University
- 生命安全与救援Life Safety and Rescue from Shanghai Jiao Tong University
- Ethical and Social Challenges of Genomic and Precision Medicinefrom University of California, San Francisco
- Business Models for Innovative Care for Older People from University of Copenhagen
- An Introduction to Global Health from University of Copenhagen
- 抗菌药与超级细菌 －－天使与魔鬼的博弈 from Fudan University
- 全球卫生导论 from Fudan University
- Foundations for Global Health Responders from University of Colorado System
- Global Health and Humanitarianism from University of Manchester
- Everyday Chinese Medicine from The Chinese University of Hong Kong
- Leading Healthcare Quality and Safety from George Washington University
- Positive Psychiatry and Mental Health from The University of Sydney
- Easing the burden of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseasefrom The University of Sydney
- 口腔种植学 （Implant Dentistry） from The University of Hong Kong
- Implant Dentistry from The University of Hong Kong
- Epidemics from The University of Hong Kong
- Materials in Oral Health from The University of Hong Kong
- Global Health Policy from The University of Tokyo
- 营养与健康 from Nanjing University
- Unravelling solutions for Future Food problems from Utrecht University
- İnfertilite Hemşireliği (Infertility Nursing) from Koç University
- Clinical Epidemiology from Utrecht University
- Основы вирусологии (Introduction to Virology) from Novosibirsk State University
Engineering (83)
- Introduction to Engineering Mechanics from Georgia Institute of Technology ★★★★★(98)
- Mechanics of Materials I: Fundamentals of Stress & Strain and Axial Loading from Georgia Institute of Technology ★★★★★(40)
- Applications in Engineering Mechanics from Georgia Institute of Technology ★★★★★(31)
- Mechanics of Materials IV: Deflections, Buckling, Combined Loading & Failure Theories from Georgia Institute of Technology★★★★★(14)
- Advanced Engineering Systems in Motion: Dynamics of Three Dimensional (3D) Motion from Georgia Institute of Technology★★★★★(13)
- Mechanics of Materials II: Thin-Walled Pressure Vessels and Torsionfrom Georgia Institute of Technology ★★★★★(13)
- Mechanics of Materials III: Beam Bending from Georgia Institute of Technology ★★★★★(12)
- Control of Mobile Robots from Georgia Institute of Technology★★★★★(12)
- Maps and the Geospatial Revolution from Pennsylvania State University ★★★★★(11)
- Engineering Systems in Motion: Dynamics of Particles and Bodies in 2D Motion from Georgia Institute of Technology ★★★★★(9)
- Introduction to solar cells from Technical University of Denmark (DTU) ★★★★★(7)
- Digital Signal Processing from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne ★★★★☆(5)
- Municipal Solid Waste Management in Developing Countries from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne ★★★★☆(5)
- Introduction to Systems Engineering from University of New South Wales ★★★★★(5)
- Materials Science: 10 Things Every Engineer Should Know from University of California, Davis ★★★★☆(4)
- Organic Solar Cells – Theory and Practice from Technical University of Denmark (DTU) ★★★★★(4)
- Wind Energy from Technical University of Denmark (DTU)★★★★☆(4)
- Machine Design Part I from Georgia Institute of Technology★★★★☆(3)
- 3D Printing Applications from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign ★★★★★(3)
- Planning & Design of Sanitation Systems and Technologies from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne ★★★★☆(3)
- Analyse numérique pour ingénieurs from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne ★★★★☆(3)
- Динамика from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology★★★★☆(3)
- Geodesign: Change Your World from Pennsylvania State University★★★★☆(3)
- Material Behavior from Georgia Institute of Technology★★★☆☆(2)
- L’art des structures 1 : Câbles et arcs from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne ★★★★★(2)
- Fundamentals of Fluid Power from University of Minnesota★★★★☆(2)
- Robótica from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México★★☆☆☆(2)
- Sistemas Digitales: De las puertas lógicas al procesador from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona) ★★★★★(2)
- Optique non-linéaire from École Polytechnique ★★★★★(2)
- MOS Transistors from Columbia University ★★★★★(1)
- 3D Printing Hardware from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign ★★★★★(1)
- 3D Printing Software from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign ★★★★★(1)
- Introduction aux Systèmes d’Information Géographique – Partie 1from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne ★★★★★(1)
- Comprendre les Microcontroleurs from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne ★★★★☆(1)
- Introduction to Indoor Air Quality from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology ★★★★★(1)
- Nanotechnology and Nanosensors from Technion – Israel Institute of Technology ★★★☆☆(1)
- Análisis de Sistemas de Transporte from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile ★★★★★(1)
- Materials Data Sciences and Informatics from Georgia Institute of Technology
- Material Processing from Georgia Institute of Technology
- Introduction to High-Throughput Materials Development from Georgia Institute of Technology
- Linear Circuits 2: AC Analysis from Georgia Institute of Technology
- Nanotechnology: A Maker’s Course from Duke University
- The City and You: Find Your Best Place from University of Toronto
- Villes africaines: Mobilités et transports urbains from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Systèmes d’Information Géographique – Partie 2 from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Villes africaines : Restructuration des quartiers précaires from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Mobilité et urbanisme from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Villes africaines: Environnement et enjeux de développement durable from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- L’Art des Structures 2 : treillis, poutres, dalles et cadres from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Éléments de Géomatique from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Systèmes d’Information Géographique – Partie 1 from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Enseignes et afficheurs à LED from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Gestion et Politique de l’eau from University of Geneva
- Simulation and modeling of natural processes from University of Geneva
- Переходные процессы в электрических цепях from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
- Control automático: La tecnología invisible from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- Cómo autoconstruir tu vivienda from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- Pensamiento Sistémico from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- Arduino y algunas aplicaciones from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- 機器人學一 (Robotics 1) from National Taiwan University
- מבוא לאנרגיה מתחדשת – Introduction to Renewable Energy from Tel Aviv University
- Digital Systems: From Logic Gates to Processors from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona)
- Plastic electronics from École Polytechnique
- Введение в лазерные технологии from National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- Wireless Communications for Everybody from Yonsei University
- Quantitative Model Checking from EIT Digital
- Development of Real-Time Systems from EIT Digital
- Industrial Biotechnology from University of Manchester
- Инновации в промышленности: мехатроника и робототехника from Tomsk State University
- Environmental Management & Ethics from Technical University of Denmark (DTU)
- Nanotechnology and Nanosensors, Part 2 from Technion – Israel Institute of Technology
- التقانة والمستشعرات النانوية – الجزء الثاني from Technion – Israel Institute of Technology
- Nanotechnology and Nanosensors, Part1 from Technion – Israel Institute of Technology
- التقانة والمستشعرات النانوية – الجزء الاول from Technion – Israel Institute of Technology
- Statistical Thermodynamics: Molecules to Machines from Carnegie Mellon University
- Equilibrio, ¿por qué se caen las cosas? from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
- Processamento Digital de Sinais – Amostragem from Universidade Estadual de Campinas
- Introdução ao Controle de Sistemas from Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica
- Introdução ao Controle Moderno from Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica
- Controle de Sistemas no Plano-s from Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica
- Controle Usando a Resposta em Frequência from Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica
- Драгоценные камни: диагностика и экспертиза from Novosibirsk State University
- Introduction to Satellite Communications from Institut Mines-Télécom
Social Sciences (174)
- Model Thinking from University of Michigan ★★★★★(64)
- Game Theory from Stanford University ★★★★☆(32)
- Psychological First Aid from Johns Hopkins University★★★★☆(24)
- Buddhism and Modern Psychology from Princeton University★★★★☆(23)
- Terrorism and Counterterrorism: Comparing Theory and Practicefrom Leiden University ★★★★★(21)
- Miracles of Human Language: An Introduction to Linguistics from Leiden University ★★★★★(20)
- Introduction to Neuroeconomics: How the Brain Makes Decisionsfrom Higher School of Economics ★★★★☆(17)
- Introduction to Psychology from University of Toronto★★★★★(16)
- An Introduction to American Law from University of Pennsylvania★★★★★(15)
- English Common Law: Structure and Principles from University of London International Programmes ★★★★☆(14)
- Moral Foundations of Politics from Yale University ★★★★☆(13)
- Welcome to Game Theory from The University of Tokyo★★★★☆(13)
- Game Theory II: Advanced Applications from Stanford University★★★★☆(10)
- Social and Economic Networks: Models and Analysis from Stanford University ★★★★★(10)
- Paradoxes of War from Princeton University ★★★★☆(10)
- Microeconomics Principles from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign ★★★★☆(10)
- Understanding Research Methods from University of London International Programmes ★★★★★(10)
- Introduction to Human Behavioral Genetics from University of Minnesota ★★★★★(10)
- America’s Written Constitution from Yale University ★★★★☆(9)
- Classical Sociological Theory from University of Amsterdam★★★★★(9)
- Introduction to Environmental Law and Policy from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ★★★★★(9)
- Introduction to International Criminal Law from Case Western Reserve University ★★★★★(9)
- Understanding Memory: Explaining the Psychology of Memory through Movies from Wesleyan University ★★★★☆(8)
- Rethinking International Tax Law from Leiden University★★★★★(8)
- Designing Cities from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(7)
- Introduction to Communication Science from University of Amsterdam ★★★★☆(7)
- Introduction to Key Constitutional Concepts and Supreme Court Cases from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(6)
- Securing Digital Democracy from University of Michigan★★★★★(6)
- Advertising and Society from Duke University ★★★★☆(6)
- Microeconomics: The Power of Markets from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(5)
- Configuring the World, part 1: Comparative Political Economyfrom Leiden University ★★★★☆(5)
- The Changing Global Order from Leiden University ★★★★☆(5)
- Soul Beliefs: Causes and Consequences – Unit 2: Belief Systemsfrom Rutgers University ★★★★☆(5)
- Revolutionary Ideas: Utility, Justice, Equality, Freedom from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(4)
- A Law Student’s Toolkit from Yale University ★★★★☆(4)
- Copyright for Educators & Librarians from Duke University★★★★★(4)
- Теория игр (Game Theory) from Higher School of Economics★★★★★(4)
- International Law in Action: A Guide to the International Courts and Tribunals in The Hague from Leiden University ★★★★★(4)
- Games without Chance: Combinatorial Game Theory from Georgia Institute of Technology ★★★☆☆(3)
- America’s Unwritten Constitution from Yale University★★★★★(3)
- Global Diplomacy – Diplomacy in the Modern World from University of London International Programmes ★★★☆☆(3)
- Egiptología (Egyptology) from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona) ★★★☆☆(3)
- Emotions: a Philosophical Introduction from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona) ★★★★☆(3)
- Internet Giants: The Law and Economics of Media Platforms from The University of Chicago ★★★★★(3)
- Politics and Economics of International Energy from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris ★★★★☆(3)
- International Women’s Health and Human Rights from Stanford University ★★★★★(2)
- Revolutionary Ideas: An Introduction to Legal and Political Philosophy from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(2)
- Ancient Egypt from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(2)
- Metaliteracy: Empowering Yourself in a Connected World from State University of New York ★★★★☆(2)
- International Cyber Conflicts from State University of New York★★★★☆(2)
- Management of Urban Infrastructures – part 1 from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne ★★★★★(2)
- Smart Cities – Management of Smart Urban Infrastructures from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne ★★★★☆(2)
- Sustainable Agricultural Land Management from University of Florida ★★★★☆(2)
- Economics of Transition and Emerging Markets from Higher School of Economics ★★★★☆(2)
- Economic Growth and Distributive Justice Part I -The Role of the State from Tel Aviv University ★★★★☆(2)
- Federalism & Decentralization: Evaluating Africa’s Track Recordfrom Leiden University ★★★★☆(2)
- After the Arab Spring – Democratic Aspirations and State Failurefrom University of Copenhagen ★★★★★(2)
- Indigenous Canada from University of Alberta ★★★★★(2)
- Recovering the Humankind’s Past and Saving the Universal Heritage from Sapienza University of Rome ★★★☆☆(2)
- Cities are back in town : urban sociology for a globalizing urban world from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris ★★★★★(2)
- Geopolitics of Europe from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris★★★★☆(2)
- European Business Law: Understanding the Fundamentals from Lund University ★★★★☆(2)
- Greening the Economy: Sustainable Cities from Lund University★★★★★(2)
- Social Norms, Social Change II from University of Pennsylvania★★☆☆☆(1)
- Microeconomics: When Markets Fail from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- Revolutionary Ideas: Borders, Elections, Constitutions, Prisons from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- Mindware: Critical Thinking for the Information Age from University of Michigan ★★★★★(1)
- Copyright for Multimedia from Emory University ★★★★☆(1)
- Supporting children with difficulties in reading and writing from University of London International Programmes ★★★★☆(1)
- Foundations of International Psychiatry from University of Melbourne ★★★★★(1)
- Villes africaines: Introduction à la planification urbaine / African cities : an introduction to urban planning from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne ★★☆☆☆(1)
- История экономической мысли (History of Economic Thought) from Higher School of Economics ★★★☆☆(1)
- English for Media Literacy from Higher School of Economics★★★★★(1)
- Эконометрика (Econometrics) from Higher School of Economics★★★★★(1)
- Основы микроэкономики (Microeconomics Principles) from Higher School of Economics ★★★★★(1)
- Understanding Russians: Contexts of Intercultural Communicationfrom Higher School of Economics ★★★★★(1)
- Теория отраслевых рынков (Industrial Organization) from Higher School of Economics ★★★★☆(1)
- Resilience in Children Exposed to Trauma, Disaster and War: Global Perspectives from University of Minnesota ★★★★★(1)
- Introduction aux droits de l’homme from University of Geneva★★★★★(1)
- Chinese Politics Part 1 – China and Political Science from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology ★★☆☆☆(1)
- From Freedom Rides to Ferguson: Narratives of Nonviolence in the American Civil Rights Movement from Emory University★★★★★(1)
- 少年福利與權利 (Welfare and Rights of Youth) from National Taiwan University ★★★★★(1)
- Security & Safety Challenges in a Globalized World from Leiden University ★★★★★(1)
- Representaciones culturales de las sexualidades from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona)★★★★★(1)
- Primeros Auxilios Psicológicos (PAP) from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona) ★★★★★(1)
- Measuring Causal Effects in the Social Sciences from University of Copenhagen ★☆☆☆☆(1)
- The Power of Markets I: The Basics of Supply and Demand and Consumer Behavior from University of Rochester ★★★★★(1)
- The Power of Markets from University of Rochester ★★★☆☆(1)
- Deciphering Secrets: The Illuminated Manuscripts of Medieval Europe from University of Colorado System ★★★★★(1)
- Critical Issues in Urban Education from The University of Chicago★★★☆☆(1)
- Human Rights for Open Societies from Utrecht University★☆☆☆☆(1)
- European Business Law: Doing Business in Europe from Lund University ★★★★★(1)
- Geopolítica y gobernanza global: riesgos y oportunidades from ESADE Business and Law School ★★★★☆(1)
- Love as a Force for Social Justice from Stanford University
- Social Norms, Social Change I from University of Pennsylvania
- Network Dynamics of Social Behavior from University of Pennsylvania
- Privacy, Reputation, and Identity in a Digital Age Teach-Out from University of Michigan
- Community Organizing for Social Justice Teach-Out from University of Michigan
- O Poder da Macroeconomia: princípios da economia no mundo real (em Português) from University of California, Irvine
- Everyday Parenting: The ABCs of Child Rearing from Yale University
- Renewable Energy and Green Building Entrepreneurship from Duke University
- Global Diplomacy: the United Nations in the World from University of London International Programmes
- 人群与网络 People & Networks from Peking University
- 刑法学总论 Criminal Law from Peking University
- 家庭社会学导论 from Peking University
- Economie du sol et de l’immobilier II from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Villes africaines I: Introduction à la planification urbaine from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Economie du sol et de l’immobilier I from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Introduction to the Orbital Perspective from University of Arizona
- Ценные бумаги: правовое регулирование from Higher School of Economics
- Экономическая социология from Higher School of Economics
- Макроэкономика (Macroeconomics) from Higher School of Economics
- Understanding Russian Economy. Problems of Transition from Higher School of Economics
- Industrial Organization: Strategy and Competition in Businessfrom Higher School of Economics
- Экономика для неэкономистов (Economics for non-economists) from Higher School of Economics
- Сравнительная политика (Comparative Politics) from Higher School of Economics
- Институциональная экономика (Institutional economics) from Higher School of Economics
- Stalin and Stalinism in Russian History from Higher School of Economics
- Russian Trademark Law in Global Perspective from Higher School of Economics
- Public Economics from Higher School of Economics
- What does it mean to identify as Transgender or Gender Non-Conforming (TGNC)? from University of Minnesota
- Justice, Mercy and Mass Incarceration from Vanderbilt University
- Children’s Human Rights – An Interdisciplinary Introduction from University of Geneva
- Droit International de l’Eau Douce from University of Geneva
- Rédaction de contrats from University of Geneva
- Genre : quels enjeux ? Violences, globalisation, biomédecine, sexualités. from University of Geneva
- Chinese Politics Part 2 – China and the World from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
- Social Science Approaches to the Study of Chinese Society Part 2from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
- Protecting Business Innovations via Trademark from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
- Теория игр from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
- Evaluación de peligros y riesgos por fenómenos naturales from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- Los gobiernos locales como actores internacionales from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- Innovación agroalimentaria from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- Property and Liability: An Introduction to Law and Economicsfrom Wesleyan University
- 經濟學概論：誘因與市場（Introduction to Economics: Incentive and Markets） from National Taiwan University
- 實驗經濟學 (Experimental Economics I: Behavioral Game Theory)from National Taiwan University
- Economic Growth and Distributive Justice Part II – Maximize Social Wellbeing from Tel Aviv University
- מבוא למדעי הפסיכולוגיה – Introduction to Psychological Sciencefrom Tel Aviv University
- Les alliances qui changent les territoires : partenariats entre acteurs publics, acteurs privés et structures d’intérêt général pour le bien commun from ESSEC Business School
- Risk in Modern Society from Leiden University
- Political Economy of Institutions and Development from Leiden University
- International Law in Action: the Arbitration of International Disputes from Leiden University
- International Law In Action: Investigating and Prosecuting International Crimes from Leiden University
- Heritage under Threat from Leiden University
- EU policy and implementation: making Europe work! from Leiden University
- Democracia y decisiones públicas. Introducción al análisis de políticas públicas from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona)
- 当代应用心理学 from Shanghai Jiao Tong University
- Formadores de Ciudadanía from Universidad de los Andes
- Sexualidad…mucho más que sexo from Universidad de los Andes
- Bienestar, equidad y derechos humanos from Universidad de los Andes
- The Korean Economic Development from Yonsei University
- The Power of Markets III: Input Markets and Promoting Efficiencyfrom University of Rochester
- The Power of Markets II: Market Structure and Firm Behavior from University of Rochester
- Genius. Talent. Golden Mediocrity from Tomsk State University
- Психология признания и самозанятости from Tomsk State University
- Психология труда, инженерная психология и эргономикаfrom Tomsk State University
- Israel State and Society from Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- 心理学与生活 from Nanjing University
- Cartographie thématique from École normale supérieure
- “Espace mondial” الرؤية الفرنسية للدراسات العالمية from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris
- Understanding child development: from synapse to society from Utrecht University
- Cities are back in town : sociologie urbaine pour un monde globalisé from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris
- Cities are back in town : sociología urbana para un mundo globalizado from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris
- Understanding child development: from synaps to society from Utrecht University
- Géopolitique de l’Europe from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris
- Afrique et mondialisation, regards croisés from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris
- Sustentabilidad y Economías Sociales from Universidad de Chile
- Competencias Laborales: Perfiles, Evaluación y Capacitación. from Universidad de Chile
- América Latina en los cambios internacionales: amenazas y oportunidades. from Universidad de Chile
- Ecologie Politique: défi de la durabilité pour les démocraties from University of Lausanne
- Introdução à Economia do Trabalho: Teorias e Políticas from Universidade Estadual de Campinas
- Capitalismo Consciente from Insper
- Electric Vehicles and Mobility from École des Ponts Paritech
- Mobilités et véhicules électriques from École des Ponts Paritech
Mathematics (55)
- Calculus One from Ohio State University ★★★★★(46)
- Introduction to Mathematical Thinking from Stanford University★★★★☆(44)
- Calculus: Single Variable from University of Pennsylvania★★★★★(18)
- Mathematical Biostatistics Boot Camp 1 from Johns Hopkins University ★★★☆☆(16)
- Calculus Two: Sequences and Series from Ohio State University★★★★★(10)
- Calculus: Single Variable Part 1 – Functions from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(7)
- Analysis of a Complex Kind from Wesleyan University★★★★★(7)
- Calculus: Single Variable Part 2 – Differentiation from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(4)
- Calculus: Single Variable Part 3 – Integration from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(4)
- Calculus: Single Variable Part 4 – Applications from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(3)
- Statistical Reasoning for Public Health 2: Regression Methods from Johns Hopkins University ★★★★★(3)
- Analytic Combinatorics from Princeton University ★★★★☆(2)
- Fibonacci Numbers and the Golden Ratio from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology ★★★★★(2)
- An Intuitive Introduction to Probability from University of Zurich★★★★☆(2)
- Комбинаторика для начинающих from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology ★★★★★(1)
- Теория вероятностей для начинающих from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology ★★★★★(1)
- Introduction to Complex Analysis from Wesleyan University★★★★★(1)
- Matemáticas y Movimiento from Tecnológico de Monterrey★★★★★(1)
- Pre-Calculus from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona) ★★★★☆(1)
- Çok değişkenli Fonksiyon I: Kavramlar / Multivariable Calculus I: Concepts from Koç University ★★★☆☆(1)
- Improving your statistical inferences from Eindhoven University of Technology ★★★★★(1)
- Single Variable Calculus from University of Pennsylvania
- 离散数学概论 Discrete Mathematics Generality from Peking University
- Introduction to Galois Theory from Higher School of Economics
- Линейная алгебра (Linear Algebra) from Higher School of Economics
- Jacobi modular forms: 30 ans après from Higher School of Economics
- Introduction to Enumerative Combinatorics from Higher School of Economics
- 微积分二: 数列与级数 (中文版) from Ohio State University
- Геометрия и группы from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
- Современная комбинаторика (Modern combinatorics) from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
- Случайные графы from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
- Теория графов from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
- Álgebra Básica from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- 頑想學概率：機率二 from National Taiwan University
- 頑想學概率：機率一 from National Taiwan University
- 3.- El Cálculo – Modelo Cúbico from Tecnológico de Monterrey
- 4.- El Cálculo – Otros Modelos from Tecnológico de Monterrey
- 2.- El Cálculo – Modelo Cuadrático from Tecnológico de Monterrey
- 1.- El Cálculo – Modelo Lineal from Tecnológico de Monterrey
- Cálculo Diferencial e Integral unidos por el Teorema Fundamental del Cálculo from Tecnológico de Monterrey
- 5.- Cálculo Diferencial e Integral unidos por el Teorema Fundamental del Cálculo from Tecnológico de Monterrey
- Статистические методы в гуманитарных исследованияхfrom Tsinghua University
- Aléatoire : une introduction aux probabilités – Partie 2 from École Polytechnique
- 离散数学 from Shanghai Jiao Tong University
- Применение производной и интеграла в курсе общей физики from National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- Structural Equation Model and its Applications | 结构方程模型及其应用 (普通话) from The Chinese University of Hong Kong
- Structural Equation Model and its Applications | 结构方程模型及其应用 (粤语) from The Chinese University of Hong Kong
- Invitation to Mathematics הזמנה למתמטיקה from Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- Introduction to Ordinary Differential Equations from Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology
- Introduction à la théorie de Galois from École normale supérieure
- Doğrusal Cebir II: Kare Matrisler, Hesaplama Yöntemleri ve Uygulamalar / Linear Algebra II: Square Matrices, Calculation Methods and Applications from Koç University
- Doğrusal Cebir I: Uzaylar ve İşlemciler / Linear Algebra I: Spaces and Operators from Koç University
- Çok Değişkenli Fonksiyonlarda Türev ve Entegral II: İleri Konular ve Uygulamalar / Multivariable Calculus II: Applications and Advanced Topics from Koç University
- Çok değişkenli Fonksiyon II: Uygulamalar / Multivariable Calculus II: Applications from Koç University
- Estadística aplicada a los negocios from Universidad Austral
Art & Design (68)
- Introduction to Classical Music from Yale University★★★★★(17)
- Introduction to Guitar from Berklee College of Music★★★★☆(17)
- History of Rock, Part One from University of Rochester★★★★★(17)
- The Music of the Beatles from University of Rochester★★★★★(17)
- Fundamentals of Music Theory from University of Edinburgh★★★★★(16)
- Exploring Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas from Curtis Institute of Music★★★★☆(15)
- Roman Architecture from Yale University ★★★★☆(12)
- Film, Images & Historical Interpretation in the 20th Century: The Camera Never Lies from University of London International Programmes ★★★☆☆(10)
- Scandinavian Film and Television from University of Copenhagen★★★★☆(7)
- History of Rock, Part Two from University of Rochester★★★★★(6)
- Fundamentals of Digital Image and Video Processing from Northwestern University ★★★★★(5)
- Music Business Foundations from Berklee College of Music★★★★☆(5)
- Fundamentals of Audio and Music Engineering: Part 1 Musical Sound & Electronics from University of Rochester ★★★★☆(5)
- Survey of Music Technology from Georgia Institute of Technology★★★★★(4)
- Ignite Your Everyday Creativity from State University of New York★★★★★(4)
- Jazz Improvisation from Berklee College of Music ★★★★★(4)
- Art & Activity: Interactive Strategies for Engaging with Art from The Museum of Modern Art ★★★★☆(4)
- Sexing the Canvas: Art and Gender from University of Melbourne★★★★★(3)
- The Music of the Rolling Stones, 1962-1974 from University of Rochester ★★★★★(3)
- Modern Art & Ideas from The Museum of Modern Art ★★★★★(3)
- Script Writing: Write a Pilot Episode for a TV or Web Series (Project-Centered Course) from Michigan State University ★★★☆☆(2)
- Introduction to Ableton Live from Berklee College of Music★★★★★(2)
- Transmedia Storytelling: Narrative worlds, emerging technologies, and global audiences from University of New South Wales★★★☆☆(2)
- Write Like Mozart: An Introduction to Classical Music Compositionfrom National University of Singapore ★★★★★(2)
- The Beauty of Kunqu Opera from The Chinese University of Hong Kong ★★★★★(2)
- 崑曲之美 from The Chinese University of Hong Kong ★★★★★(2)
- Seeing Through Photographs from The Museum of Modern Art★★★★☆(2)
- Serious Gaming from Erasmus University Rotterdam ★★★★★(2)
- The World of the String Quartet from Curtis Institute of Music★★★★★(2)
- Audio Signal Processing for Music Applications from Stanford University ★★★★★(1)
- Music and Social Action from Yale University ★★★★☆(1)
- 20世纪西方音乐 Western Music in the 20th Century from Peking University ★★★★★(1)
- Music & Society from Leiden University ★★★★★(1)
- The Olympic Games and the Media from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona) ★★☆☆☆(1)
- The Blues: Understanding and Performing an American Art Formfrom University of Rochester ★★★★★(1)
- Fundamentals of Rehearsing Music Ensembles from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ★★★☆☆(1)
- In the Studio: Postwar Abstract Painting from The Museum of Modern Art ★★★★★(1)
- Exploring Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas Part 2 from Curtis Institute of Music ★★★★★(1)
- Introduction to User Experience Design from Georgia Institute of Technology
- Age of Cathedrals from Yale University
- ART of the MOOC: Activismo y Movimientos Sociales from Duke University
- ART of the MOOC: Arte Público y Pedagogía from Duke University
- ART of the MOOC: Activism and Social Movements from Duke University
- ART of the MOOC: Public Art and Pedagogy from Duke University
- Teaching the Violin and Viola: Creating a Healthy Foundation from Northwestern University
- The Cycle: Management of Successful Arts and Cultural Organizations from University of Maryland, College Park
- Improvisação no Jazz from Berklee College of Music
- Introducción a la guitarra from Berklee College of Music
- Produção final do músico moderno from Berklee College of Music
- The Art of Vocal Production from Berklee College of Music
- A tecnologia da produção musical from Berklee College of Music
- Navigate the Music Industry as an Independent Artist from Berklee College of Music
- Improvisación de jazz from Berklee College of Music
- Introdução à Guitarra from Berklee College of Music
- Desenvolvendo sua musicalidade from Berklee College of Music
- Composição: Escrevendo a letra from Berklee College of Music
- Producción Musical y su Efecto en la Composición from Berklee College of Music
- Usos Didácticos del Cine: Introducción al Análisis from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- Introducción a la Producción Audiovisual from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- 3D CAD Fundamental from National Taiwan University
- 微影人的自我修养 from Fudan University
- 透过摄影看世界 from The Museum of Modern Art
- Fashion as Design from The Museum of Modern Art
- Art & Ideas: Teaching with Themes from The Museum of Modern Art
- Theatre and Globalization from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München
- New World, New Map: GPS for Today’s Music Industry from West Virginia University
- ¿Cómo (nos) cambia la Tecnología? from Universidad de Chile
- Exploring Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas Part 3 from Curtis Institute of Music
Education & Teaching (54)
- Teaching Character and Creating Positive Classrooms from Relay Graduate School of Education ★★★★★(14)
- Applying to U.S. Universities from University of Pennsylvania★★★★☆(10)
- American Education Reform: History, Policy, Practice from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(8)
- Get Organized: How to be a Together Teacher from Relay Graduate School of Education ★★★★☆(6)
- Academic Information Seeking from Technical University of Denmark (DTU) ★★★★☆(5)
- What future for education? from University of London International Programmes ★★★★★(4)
- Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Learners and Learning from Commonwealth Education Trust ★★★★★(4)
- Assessment and Teaching of 21st Century Skills from University of Melbourne ★★★★★(3)
- Learning to Teach Online from University of New South Wales★★★★★(3)
- Instructional Methods in Health Professions Education from University of Michigan ★★★★★(2)
- Teaching EFL/ESL Reading: A Task Based Approach from University of London International Programmes ★★★★☆(2)
- Aboriginal Worldviews and Education from University of Toronto★★★★★(2)
- Art & Inquiry: Museum Teaching Strategies For Your Classroomfrom The Museum of Modern Art ★★★☆☆(2)
- Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Introduction to Student Assessment from Commonwealth Education Trust ★★★★☆(2)
- Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Being a Professional from Commonwealth Education Trust ★★★★☆(2)
- Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Planning for Teaching and Learning from Commonwealth Education Trust ★★★☆☆(2)
- Orchestrating Whole Classroom Discussion from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(1)
- Disability Awareness and Support from University of Pittsburgh★★★★★(1)
- Teaching Science at University from University of Zurich★★★★★(1)
- Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Introduction from Commonwealth Education Trust ★★☆☆☆(1)
- Tinkering Fundamentals: Motion and Mechanisms from Exploratorium ★★★★★(1)
- How to Apply to College from University of Pennsylvania
- Leading for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in Higher Educationfrom University of Michigan
- Preparing for Graduate Study in the U.S.: A course for international students from University of Michigan
- Multimodal Literacies: Communication and Learning in the Era of Digital Media from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Literacy Teaching and Learning: Aims, Approaches and Pedagogies from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- U101: Understanding College and College Life from University of Washington
- iMOOC102: Mastering American e-Learning from State University of New York
- Get Interactive: Practical Teaching with Technology from University of London International Programmes
- ICT in Primary Education: Transforming children’s learning across the curriculum from University of London International Programmes
- Промышленность, инженерное образование и наука: история и перспективы from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
- Cómo hacer una tesis from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- English for Teaching Purposes from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Autonomous University of Barcelona)
- K-12 Blended & Online Learning from University System of Georgia
- The Place of Music in 21st Century Education from The University of Sydney
- Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Developing Relationshipsfrom Commonwealth Education Trust
- Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Curriculum from Commonwealth Education Trust
- University Teaching from The University of Hong Kong
- Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Being a Teacher from Commonwealth Education Trust
- Children Acquiring Literacy Naturally from University of California, Santa Cruz
- Studying at Japanese Universities from The University of Tokyo
- Assessment in Higher Education: Professional Development for Teachers from Erasmus University Rotterdam
- 网络课程与学习评价 from Nanjing University
- Hacia una práctica constructivista en el aula from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
- Potenciando mi aprendizaje en el primer año de Universidad from Universidad de Chile
- Docencia para la capacitación laboral y el aprendizaje a lo largo de la vida. from Universidad de Chile
- Tinkering Fundamentals: Circuits from Exploratorium
- Tinkering Fundamentals: A Constructionist Approach to STEM Learning from Exploratorium
- Fundamentos do Google para o Ensino from Fundação Lemann
- Explorando os recursos educacionais da Khan Academy from Fundação Lemann
- Ensino Híbrido: Personalização e Tecnologia na Educação from Fundação Lemann
- Aprenda a ensinar programação com o Programaê! from Fundação Lemann
- Learning Mindsets & Skills from High Tech High
- How To Teach Us from High Tech High
This article originally appeared on Class Central.