Sheryl Sandberg: Users would have to pay to opt out of Facebook ads

In an interview with Today airing Friday morning, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg insisted that Facebook does not sell or give away user information, but made clear that Facebook’s entire model is based on being able to share user data with advertisers. If Facebook users don’t like its ad-based model, the only other option would be to have users pay for the service so they could keep their data to themselves. As Sandberg told Today: “Our service depends on your data, [so] we don’t have an opt-out at the highest level. That would be a paid product.”