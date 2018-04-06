Now Indonesian police are investigating Facebook

Indonesia is the latest to join the growing list of countries investigating Facebook over the improper sharing of user data. Indonesia’s communications minister asked the chief of the national police to launch an investigation into Facebook after the company on Thursday revealed that more than a million Indonesian Facebook users could have had their data obtained by Cambridge Analytica, reports Bloomberg. Indonesia has said it may shut down Facebook in the country if there is no satisfactory result or progress into the investigation. Indonesia is Southeast Asia’s largest economy and has more than 115 million Facebook users.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens