Now Indonesian police are investigating Facebook

Indonesia is the latest to join the growing list of countries investigating Facebook over the improper sharing of user data. Indonesia’s communications minister asked the chief of the national police to launch an investigation into Facebook after the company on Thursday revealed that more than a million Indonesian Facebook users could have had their data obtained by Cambridge Analytica, reports Bloomberg. Indonesia has said it may shut down Facebook in the country if there is no satisfactory result or progress into the investigation. Indonesia is Southeast Asia’s largest economy and has more than 115 million Facebook users.MG