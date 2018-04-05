Here are the U.S. states that will be most affected by a trade war with China

While the U.S. and China edge closer to a trade war—with the Trump administration just now seeking an extra $100 billion in new tariffs on Chinese imports and China yesterday announcing tariffs on $50 billion worth of American goods—the stock market keeps swooning, and economists are raising alarm bells about the potential impact to the economy.
But which individual states would be hit the hardest in such a face-off? Here’s how things would shake out, according to David Ascienzo, PhD, junior data scientist for consumer research group ValuePenguin, who analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data:
- Washington, California, Texas, Louisiana, and South Carolina would bear the brunt of the economic pain, since they provide 51% of the total value of commodities exported to China.
- The biggest exports to China include cars and vehicles, soybeans, civilian aircraft, engines, and parts.
- Six of the 10 states that would be hit the hardest went to Trump in the 2016 election.