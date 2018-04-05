Can Zuckerberg Rebuild Trust? It’s A Long Shot, But Here’s Where To Start

“We’re an idealistic and optimistic company.” That’s how Mark Zuckerberg began yesterday’s explanation of Facebook’s latest crisis, stemming from the just-updated revelation that the data of some 87 million users found its way into the hands of Cambridge Analytica, a firm hired to help Trump get elected president. But Zuckerberg’s audience of journalists was clearly awaiting something else: Realism. In what has by now become a pattern, the gap between Facebook’s expectations and those of its 2.2 billion active monthly users was again on full display.

The reporters on the call first asked Zuckerberg about data breaches, broken laws, and broken trust. Then a reporter ventured a blunter question: “Given the pattern of mistakes, do you still feel you’re the best person to run Facebook going forward?” Zuckerberg quickly answered, “Yes!” Odds are he’ll have to answer that same question again when he testifies before Congress next week.

It wasn’t that Zuckerberg offered nothing. “We need to take a broader view of our responsibilities,” he conceded, apologizing for the fact that the company (and he personally) had failed to do more earlier. Finally, he listed a handful of fixes Facebook had made in the preceding days, then made assurances that more would follow. Still, it remains an open question whether or not Zuckerberg can convince Congress, the press, the market, and most of all Facebook’s users that he’s capable of regaining enough trust and generating enough foresight to lead Facebook out of the wilderness. But if he can, here’s what it might take.

Related: This Startup Build Its Brand On Facebook. Is It Stuck There Forever?

Remove Head From Cockpit

Pilots use the expression, “Get your head out of the cockpit!” as a reminder of how easy it is to slip into the mode of flying by instruments alone and ignoring what’s happening in the turbulent world they’re maneuvering through. From the outside, anyhow, Zuckerberg appears mainly to navigate by his own gauges and inner thoughts.

The current Cambridge Analytica fiasco is the latest stumble in a pattern stretching back at least as far as 2012, with near-annual subsequent revelations of Facebook failing to properly protect its users’ data–and continuing disingenuousness about what it does with their data. How can he miss this? And how is it possible that even if Zuckerberg and other top leaders at Facebook don’t see these patterns, they evidently fail to understand that others do?