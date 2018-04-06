Tiger Woods’s Nike Comeback, The North Face Moves Mountains: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

The prestigious 2018 Masters golf tournament, which heads into its final rounds this weekend, is also a major sports marketing opportunity. One new ad weeks in the making is Nike’s “Welcome Back,” a tribute to the resurgent golfing and public image of Tiger Woods. With his improved results on the course (thanks to a little spinal fusion surgery), a slightly improved public image (thanks to a lot of keeping pretty quiet), and the huge TV ratings boost his comeback over the last few months has given the networks, I guess a new Nike ad was to be expected. Think what you will about Woods, but as a piece of advertising, Nike knows a lot of people will be excited enough to ignore the flaws of the man and rebuild the myth. Onward!

Nike “Welcome Back”

What: A new Nike ad celebrating the recent return to form of Tiger Woods, ahead of the 2018 Masters tournament.

Who: Nike, Wieden+Kennedy Portland

Why we care: In the spot, we see a pretty flawless hark back to Tiger’s glory days, then the signal gets interrupted, not with nagging injury or a hookers-on-a-plane PR disaster, but just a simple “Please Stand By” before we jump right up to the feel-good career reboot.

Yeti “My Mom Vala”

What: The latest short film from outdoor accessories brand Yeti, in which 9-year-old Matilda tells us about her fishing-guide mom, Vala.

Who: Yeti, Tributaries Cinema

Why we care: I’ve said it before: Even if you’ve never so much as considered hunting or fishing, Yeti’s short films will still resonate because their focus is on people and their emotional connection to these pursuits and passions, not the pursuits themselves. “My Mom Vala” is yet another example.