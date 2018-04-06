Tiger Woods’s Nike Comeback, The North Face Moves Mountains: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

The prestigious 2018 Masters golf tournament, which heads into its final rounds this weekend, is also a major sports marketing opportunity. One new ad weeks in the making is Nike’s “Welcome Back,” a tribute to the resurgent golfing and public image of Tiger Woods. With his improved results on the course (thanks to a little spinal fusion surgery), a slightly improved public image (thanks to a lot of keeping pretty quiet), and the huge TV ratings boost his comeback over the last few months has given the networks, I guess a new Nike ad was to be expected. Think what you will about Woods, but as a piece of advertising, Nike knows a lot of people will be excited enough to ignore the flaws of the man and rebuild the myth. Onward!
Nike “Welcome Back”
What: A new Nike ad celebrating the recent return to form of Tiger Woods, ahead of the 2018 Masters tournament.
Who: Nike, Wieden+Kennedy Portland
Why we care: In the spot, we see a pretty flawless hark back to Tiger’s glory days, then the signal gets interrupted, not with nagging injury or a hookers-on-a-plane PR disaster, but just a simple “Please Stand By” before we jump right up to the feel-good career reboot.
Yeti “My Mom Vala”
What: The latest short film from outdoor accessories brand Yeti, in which 9-year-old Matilda tells us about her fishing-guide mom, Vala.
Who: Yeti, Tributaries Cinema
Why we care: I’ve said it before: Even if you’ve never so much as considered hunting or fishing, Yeti’s short films will still resonate because their focus is on people and their emotional connection to these pursuits and passions, not the pursuits themselves. “My Mom Vala” is yet another example.
Child Rescue Coalition “Kids For Privacy”
What: A PSA campaign to remind parents that publicly sharing photos of small children comes with its own set of risks.
Who: Child Rescue Coalition (CRC), David&Goliath
Why we care: As David&Goliath founder and chairman David Angelo told me this week, “What seems like innocent moments that parents are sharing can fall into the hands of pedophiles on the dark web.” The campaign highlights more than 100 hashtags on Instagram like #pottytraining and #bathtime, that the CRC says overexposes kids to potential online predators. It’s a depressing but necessary warning.
World Wildlife Fund “#toolatergram”
What: Nine popular travel Instagrammers posted epic scenery shots from around the world, only to reveal they no longer exist.
Who: World Wildlife Fund, TBWA/Paris
Why we care: Just a simple but incredibly clever way to use the social hype machine to raise environmental awareness.
The North Face “Move Mountains”
What: A new campaign that marks a new commitment by the brand to increase its focus on female voices.
Who: The North Face, Sid Lee
Why we care: It’s not tough to see that the bulk of hardcore outdoors marketing features men doing adventurous things in dangerous environs. But The North Face knows that there are plenty of women out there too and that it’s an activewear market ripe for sales growth. In this campaign, we meet a few of the women pushing the boundaries of their pursuits, including climber Ashima Shiraishi, alpinist Hilaree Nelson, and ultrarunner Fernanda Maciel.