Marie Claire noticed Meghan Markle’s gray hair, and people noticed Marie Claire’s stupidity

Extra! Extra! Have you heard the news? Actress and soon-to-be-Royal Family in-law Meghan Markle has … a gray hair. Marie Claire noticed this and thought it worthy to write about.

The fashion magazine tweeted “Meghan Markle Has A Single Gray Hair,” and included a zoomed-in close up with a fluorescent square, which pointed out the strand in case anyone missed it. And, unsurprisingly, people online were taken aback by such a non-story.

Marie Claire has since deleted the tweet; the story remains up, albeit without the close-up shot.

The article, it must be said, is very sympathetic toward Markle’s lone gray hair. It deemed the head protrusion “glorious because, same.” Whatever that means!

Here are a few of the responses to the initial tweet.

Whoever pitched this “story” needs to never pitch another story again. — Taylor Bishop (@Taylor_FOX21) April 5, 2018

delete your account — luscas (@luscas) April 5, 2018

r u ok — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) April 5, 2018

It’s true that Markle’s hair has made headlines before, but not because of a cosmetic difference that could only be noticed by squinting just so. Critics on Twitter are clearly wondering why a beloved fashion magazine would dedicate an entire article to one single un-dyed hair. And, same.CGW