In Madagascar, Kids Use Tech To Bond With Others—Not Play Minecraft Alone

Every child, no matter what country they’re from or their social background, should have the chance to use and learn about technology. That’s the thinking behind a number of projects led by international organizations like UNESCO and UNICEF. They hope to bolster education and economic growth by making digital technologies available in the developing world.

The One Laptop Per Child project was a pioneer in this field. This educational project, launched by the MIT in 2005, produces laptop computers suitable for children aged between six and 12. These are loaded with an operating system that features free educational software called Sugar. The program has been rolled out at schools in more than 30 countries.

The project aims to equip all primary-school children and all teachers with computers in a way that involves communities and that ensures everyone feels a sense of responsibility for the equipment. For example, kids aged six to 12 own their computers and can take them home to use.

Research shows that using technology in school makes children more engaged with learning. We wanted to know how children in low-income countries use laptops in their everyday lives; in school and after class. To find out, we embarked on a study in a village in Madagascar four years after the project was launched there.

Our results show that the use of computers in low-income countries supports formal and informal learning activities at home. It provides easy access to information, educational games, and tools for self-expression.

Use At School

Madagascar, an island nation off Africa’s southeast coast, is extremely poor: 75% of the population (25 million) live below the poverty line, and the country scores low on the human development index, performing poorly in areas like education and living standards.