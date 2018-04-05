Twitter says it removed 274,000 terrorist-related accounts in the second half of 2017

Twitter today gave an update to its transparency report, providing a peek into the work it’s been doing to combat extremist and other toxic content.

One statistic that stands out: The company suspended over 1.2 million accounts for terrorist-related content in the last five years–including 274,460 that were removed in the last six months of last year.

Twitter, in its blog post, says this number is “down 8.4% from the volume shared in the previous reporting period and is the second consecutive reporting period in which we’ve seen a drop in the number of accounts being suspended for this reason.” According to Twitter, this drop is likely the product of work the company has done to make the social network “an undesirable place for those seeking to promote terrorism.”

Twitter says this work is causing these accounts to stop using the platform. The announcement comes as the company fends of criticism over its lax approach to toxic content.

You can read the full blog post here.CGW