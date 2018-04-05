You May No Longer Smoke Weed Iin This Sonic Drive-Thru

What: A new rule that may or may not succeed at marginally inconveniencing the righteously toasted.

Who: Sonic in Gulfport, Mississippi

Why we care: As depicted in the acclaimed documentary film Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, nothing is more satisfying than when the profoundly stoned and hungry finally find their perfect meal for the moment. For some stoners in Gulfport, Mississippi, however, that perfect meal will no longer be Sonic.

In perhaps the least consequential discriminatory measure of 2018, a local branch of the burger chain announced it will no longer be serving customers who toke up in the drive-thru. This rule reportedly stems from an incident in which a not-nearly-mellow-enough customer blew pot smoke directly into the face of an underage employee in the drive-thru window. Not cool.

While obviously anyone just flamboyantly smoking pot in a drive-thru lane and being a jerk about it should suffer the sweet sting of getting denied a Bacon Melt Sonic Signature Slinger, one hopes the rule does not apply to customers who smell faintly of faded pot smoke and New Car Scent Protectant. After all, Mississippi is one of 22 states with decriminalized possession laws for small amounts of marijuana. Considering that this Sonic’s rule is starting to generate publicity, some savvy Gulfport fast food spot should consider promoting itself as the pot-friendly destination for local stoners trying to secure late-night treats.

Sonic Is begging customers to stop smoking weed in drive-thru. https://t.co/7Mlmc61DqG pic.twitter.com/wv3iorFKHQ — High Times (@HIGH_TIMES_Mag) April 3, 2018

JB