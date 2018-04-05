Good news, parents: “Uber for Kids” is expanding

HopSkipDrive, the so-called Uber for kids, has just launched in Denver. The Los Angeles-based company, which was started by three moms in 2014, shuttles kids from one destination to another, no parents required. The service only hires drivers who not only pass comprehensive 15-point background checks , but also have a minimum of five years of child-care experience and are willing to get fingerprinted. It gives rides to kids as young as 6.

HopSkipDrive monitors drivers and texts parents throughout the ride so they can keep tabs on their kids. Rides start at $15 but there is a carpool option, which starts at $6 a family, according to The Denver Post.

Since Uber and Lyft don’t accept passengers under 18 without a trusted adult, HopSkipDrive could be a game-changer for busy parents. After all, most parents can’t convince their workplace to let them leave in the middle of the day to shuttle kids between school, tennis lessons, and tae kwon do practice.

HopSkipDrive isn’t the only company eying this market. Two San Francisco-based companies are also shuttling kids– Zūm, which has raised $26.8 million, and Kango, which recently partnered with Chrysler. HopSkipDrive, though, seems to be the first to expand across state lines. Hopefully this means it could roll out across the nation soon. It has raised at least $22 million, and with luck, other investors will line up. In short: Shut up and take my money.ML