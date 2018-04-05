Code2040’s Laura Weidman Powers Is Stepping Down As CEO

Laura Weidman Powers, the cofounder and CEO of Code2040, is doing something unusual for a founder in Silicon Valley: She is resigning of her own volition.

“I think that part of what makes a good CEO is being really clear-eyed about what a company or an organization needs at any given point in time, in order to have the best chance of success,” Powers told me. “I took a step back and thought about what my strengths and skill sets were, and I just realized it wasn’t a perfect match.”

Since 2012, Code2040 has sought to help close the racial wealth gap by diversifying tech and creating opportunities for black and Latinx professionals. As Code2040 moves into its next phase, the nonprofit will continue scaling its community of fellows and entrepreneurs, but will also zero in on leading culture change and coalition building with other organizations–say, Black Girls Code–that do similar work.

Powers, who has been at the helm of Code2040 since its inception, worried that if she had a steep learning curve to climb, the nonprofit might lose some of its momentum.

“The truth is, particularly when you start something from the ground up, you’re always learning new things and developing new skills,” she says. “What the organization needs changes at every turn. But the key part of that is: Are you in a place where you can scale the learning curve at the pace required for the organization to have the leadership that it needs?”

Passing The Torch

Powers didn’t have to look too far to find someone she felt was up for the job. When she went on parental leave in January, Powers installed Karla Monterroso, the nonprofit’s VP of Programs, as acting CEO; Monterroso will now take over as CEO for good.

Part of the reason Powers can comfortably step down is because she has a natural successor in Monterroso.