Uber is suspending its services in Greece

The company announced it will suspend its services in the country after the passage of local legislation that imposes stricter regulation on ride sharers, reports Reuters. The new regulations stipulate that each ride begins and ends in the fleet partner’s designated headquarters or parking area. Needless to say, that’s not how Uber operates. The new regulations come after Uber has faced growing opposition from local taxi drivers who say the company is taking their business. In a segment regarding the suspension of its services in Greece, Uber said: