Sears and Delta are the latest to suffer customer data breach

It seems like we’re hearing about these data breaches on almost a daily basis now. Sears Holding and Delta Airlines have announced that some of their customers’ information may have been exposed in a cybersecurity breach at [24]7.ai, a software service provider that the companies use for online support services, reports CNBC. The breach at [24]7.ai happened after September 26, 2017, and was discovered and resolved on October 12. But in that time frame, Sears said the breach led to the access of some 100,000 of its customers’ credit card information. The online payment data of Delta’s customers were also accessed, though the number of its customers affected has not been reported.MG