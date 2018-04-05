Australia is investigating Facebook for privacy violations

Australia’s privacy commissioner has announced that the country is investigating if Facebook breached its privacy laws after the company confirmed that data from 300,000 Australian Facebook users may have been used without their permission, reports Bloomberg. The investigation comes after Facebook revised the estimation of just how many users’ data was shared with Cambridge Analytica without their permission. At first, the number was pegged around 50 million, but now Facebook has revealed the actual number may be as high as 87 million.MG