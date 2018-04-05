The world’s first blockchain smartphone is coming

The Finney blockchain phone by Sirin Labs will be a world’s first. The phone itself will be manufactured by Foxconn, which manufactures other leading smartphones, like the iPhone, reports Bloomberg. The Finney will allow users to securely store cryptocurrencies on the device and easily use them for payment. In other words, you can kind of think of the Finney as the Apple Pay of bitcoin. Right now, more than 25,000 units have been preordered and those will ship in October. Sirin says the phone will first go on sale in countries with the most active crypto communities, like Vietnam and Turkey. It then hopes to extend sale through mobile carriers as well.MG