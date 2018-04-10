The Next Wave Of Tech-For-Good Companies Are Being Built By Women And Minorities

A simple question you can ask about new startups: Are they building a gizmo or app to bring American consumers more joy or convenience? Or are they building a product or service that radically improves the lives of the poor and disenfranchised around the world?

The founders of these two archetypical types of companies, it turns out, have pretty stark demographic differences. Most traditional tech company founders are white and male, while comparatively far more women and minorities go the social good route, according to a new report by Fast Forward, an accelerator for what it calls “tech nonprofits.”

That report, entitled “The State of Diversity and Funding in the Tech Nonprofit Sector,” shows that 47% of all tech nonprofit founders are women, compared to just 17% at traditional startups. Minorities make up 30% of all tech nonprofit founders compared to 13% in the for-profit field. Just what earns a nonprofit that “tech nonprofit” distinction could be the subject of its own debate. “We classify a tech nonprofit as a tech company building original software or hardware, but leveraging a nonprofit business model so they can focus 100% on social impact,” notes report co-author Cristina Shatzen in an email to Fast Company.

Fast Forward–which is funded via corporate grants from Google, the Omidyar Network, and BlackRock–has developed a public repository for these groups, called The Directory. The online database allows organizations to share more about their programs, location, budget size, and founder demographics with allies, the press, and potential funders. (Participants range from groups like AbleThrive, which has created its own online directory of groups and services for people with disabilities, to Zidisha, an online microlending community that connects lenders and borrowers around the globe directly.)

The Fast Forward report culled information from 348 groups listed in the Directory groups, along with additional information from CTOs for Good, an alliance of so-called “tech-forward” groups including Charity Navigator, Charity: Water, and Code For America.

“Tech nonprofit founders are far more diverse than founders of for-profit tech companies,” note co-authors Shatzen and Shannon Farley in the report. The simple reason: “Founders solve problems they experience” and white men typically don’t experience as much hardship. That’s something Fast Forward as seen firsthand with its own accelerator program, the report notes, in which 84% participants have had some sort of personal connection to their cause area.

There may be proportionately more tech nonprofits founded by women and minorities, but most still encounter one major obstacle to growth. They’re unable to attract serious funding from foundations, which leaves most trapped with annual budgets below $500,000, the level at which the stress of making payroll has been shown to affect a group’s ability to make change.