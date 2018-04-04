Here’s how Mark Zuckerberg responded when asked if he’s still the best person to lead Facebook

On this afternoon’s conference call, Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg was asked point-blank if he’s still the best person to lead the company. His answer: Give me another chance.

Zuckerberg replied: “Yes. People make mistakes and learn along the way. I’m the first to admit we didn’t take a broad enough view of what our responsibilities are . . . What people should hold us accountable for is learning from the mistakes.”

When asked if the board had suggested he step down, Zuckerberg replied, “Not that I am aware of.”MB