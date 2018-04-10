4 Sleep Myths That You Need To Stop Believing

The quality of your sleep affects every other aspect of your life . A bad night’s sleep doesn’t just mean you’ll be tired the next day. You’re more likely to forget things , have trouble focusing for long periods of time, and are more prone to making bad decisions.

Because sleep is so important to our happiness and productivity, there is a lot of information out there on how to get a better night’s sleep, but there are also a lot of myths and misconceptions about sleep. Here are some common ones to look out for.

Sleep Myth No. 1: If You’re Functioning At Work, You’re Getting Sufficient Sleep

When you’re consistently not getting enough sleep, you get used to feeling tired, and your body adapts to function on that amount of sleep. But this doesn’t mean that you’re performing at your best on this amount of sleep. As psychology and marketing professor Art Markman wrote in a previous Fast Company article, “Humans are surprisingly resilient creatures; our bodies and minds are pretty good at making do with things that aren’t exactly good for us, like chronic sleep deprivation. It’s easy to see how people quickly fall into a pattern of getting too little sleep, and then conclude that that’s just their normal baseline.”

Markman went on to say that even when you don’t feel physically tired–your brain might think otherwise. If you find yourself unable to remember things or can’t seem to be nice to to your coworkers, for example, you might be running a sleep debt.

Sleep Myth No. 2: Everyone Functions Best On Eight Hours Of Sleep

The National Sleep Foundation recommends that healthy adults should aim for seven to nine hours of sleep, but there is the perception out there that eight is the magic number. This was Fast Company‘s Liz Segran’s assumption when she conducted a monthlong experiment testing how sleep gadgets affected her sleep and productivity. After tracking her sleep, she found that she needed just over seven hours of uninterrupted sleep–not the eight she was originally fixated on. She discovered that the quality of her sleep mattered much more than the length.