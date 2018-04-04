Tinder is getting all loopy

Tinder is testing its first video-based feature with iOS users in Canada and Sweden, the company said in a blog post today. The feature, Tinder Loops, is more akin to a GIF–or to Instagram’s Boomerang feature–than a video. Tinder Loops are basically two-second-long looping videos that Tinder users can add to their profile to showcase their sweet line-dancing skills, volleyball moves, pec-flexing, or dog-petting skills as a way of making their profile stand out among the sea of swipe lefters. TechCrunch first reported the news.

If you can’t choose between all your lovable skills, Tinder is working on letting users add nine photos or Loops to their profile instead of six, meaning more chances for hopefuls to impress potential boos with their swoleness.

Tinder is testing the feature for now, and will see if users like seeing their potential dates in abbreviated action before making a decision to roll out Loops to other markets.ML