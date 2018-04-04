Trump’s tariff wish list: flamethrowers, cassette players, artificial teeth, and more

What do human blood, automatic pilots, vinyl records, epinephrine, TV cameras, artificial teeth, and floating cranes have in common? As President Trump’s looming trade war with China escalates, they are among the hundreds of items on the Trump administration’s proposed list of Chinese imports to be slapped with an additional 25% tariff.

In the wake of Trump announcing tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum, and solar panels, and China retaliating with tariffs on U.S. steel, pork, and rambutan (among many other products across seven categories of goods), the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released a 45-page list with $50 billion worth of Chinese imports that will be targeted for new tariffs, Bloomberg reported. The list primarily affects the Chinese aerospace, tech, and machinery industries, but it also includes items like artificial joints, medical equipment, hearing aids, defibrillators, bovine serum, bookbinding equipment, and color televisions with a VCR.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office is allowing about 60 days for public comment and feedback–so get in there, Chinese flamethrower enthusiasts and artificial teeth lovers, and make your voices heard.ML