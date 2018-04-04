Just A Sweet, Mother-Daughter Story About Fly-Fishing In Iceland

Who: Yeti, Tributaries Cinema

Why we care: Maybe it’s the beautiful Nordic scenery. Or perhaps it’s the adorable way Matilda tells us about her mom. Or maybe it’s how they’re both somehow weaved together with a soundtrack of Icelandic pop. Either way, once again the outdoor gear company Yeti shows off why it’s one of the best in creative branded content (and a 2018 Most Innovative Company in advertising/marketing).

This is a very cool, cult brand that could be making adrenaline-pumping fare to hype up all the skiers and hunting, fishing, camping, and general outdoors enthusiasts who flock to its wares. But instead, it chooses to inspire through the sheer power of story. I’ve said it before: Even if you’ve never so much as considered hunting or fishing, Yeti’s short films will still resonate because their focus is on people and their emotional connection to these pursuits and passions, not the pursuits themselves. “My Mom Vala” is a perfect illustration of this.JB