Watch Oprah and Laverne Cox honor Maya Angelou in today’s Google Doodle

Maya Angelou would have turned 90 today, and to celebrate her years of enriching the planet with words and actions, Google has released a doodle starring the civil rights activist, poet, and author .

When you click on the Doodle, Angelou’s iconic poem “Still I Rise,” begins to play. The first verse is read by Angelou herself, while the rest of the poem is read by Angelou’s impressive fan base, including Oprah Winfrey, Laverne Cox, Alicia Keys, Angelou’s son, Guy Johnson, Martina McBride, and America Ferrera.

Angelou began writing at age 15, but like many writers, she needed a day job, so she applied to be a street car conductor. Initially denied because of her race, she eventually became the first African-American to hold the position in San Francisco. She was also a cast member of the opera Porgy and Bess, traveled the world, and learned several languages.

Continuing to write, she later became a member of the Harlem Writers Guild. Her renowned book I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings was published in 1969 and was nominated for a National Book Award. She wrote six more autobiographical works, crafted beautifully inspiring poems, wrote books for kids, and even cookbooks. She earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010 from President Barack Obama. She died four years later at age 86.

As Angelou herself said: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” It’s clear that Angelou made people feel a lot—and she will never be forgotten.

Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates Dr. Maya Angelou's 90th birthday! Set to her poem #StillIRise, the video Doodle includes her own voice along with the voices of other individuals whose lives she has inspired. View the full experience here: https://t.co/5yNw2jNomx pic.twitter.com/5BYItwm4xl — Maya Angelou (@DrMayaAngelou) April 4, 2018

ML