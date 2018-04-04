Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week about Facebook’s data practices

Next Wednesday, the Facebook CEO will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee to discuss how his company uses and protects personal data. A joint announcement was made today by reps Greg Walden (R-Ore.), the committee’s chairman, and Frank Pallone, Jr., (D-N.J.) a ranking member.

Here’s the full statement:

“This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online. We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg’s willingness to testify before the committee, and we look forward to him answering our questions on April 11th.”

The announcement comes as Facebook continues to face fallout over revelations that Cambridge Analytica harvested the data of millions of users without their knowledge.

The committee says more details about the hearing will be made available on its website.CZ