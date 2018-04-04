Watch Kathy Griffin Triumphantly Mock Trumpworld Again, As Kellyanne Conway

Who: Kathy Griffin.

Why we care: If the job of a comedian is to provoke a reaction, last year Kathy Griffin did her job all too well. In late May, she released a gruesome photo in which she appears to be holding Donald Trump’s bloody severed head. Although she created the image in collaboration with the photographer Tyler Shields, the heat the photo generated came down squarely on her and her only. Griffin took a huge financial hit for the tone-deaf photo, getting blackballed from venues and dropped from various gigs, including her lucrative CNN gig hosting a New Years Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper. The fallout didn’t end there either; the photo also cost her several friendships, including one with Cooper. It has also been linked to reports of her being detained at every airport she hit during her (delayed) world tour. Despite everything that happened because of her ill-conceived visual joke about Trump–I still don’t quite understand the joke–Griffin has just returned with her most public jab at the president since it all started.

Griffin appeared on Tuesday night’s The President Show’s Make America Great-A-Thon special in character as Kellyanne Conway. Although Conway has had a far less pronounced presence in the White House since coining the phrase “alternative facts” last spring, she remains ripe for parody, and Griffin performed the task well. Although the real Conway tends to smile a bit more during her (now greatly reduced) TV appearances, Griffin nails the tortured lengths the president’s counselor will go to defend him. There are no assassination “jokes” to be found here, but expect Griffin to receive a firm MAGA backlash all the same, just for reminding Trump supporters that she exists.

JB