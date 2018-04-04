Apple reportedly working on “hover touch” iPhones

The company is said to be in the early stages of developing technology that will allow users to interact with future iPhones by using touchless gesture controls and curved displays, reports Bloomberg. The new interface method would allow users to control on-screen actions by simply hovering their finger close to the screen without actually touching it. The tech would also be smart enough to distinguish just how close a user’s finger was to the screen and implement actions based on its distance. But while hover gestures sound cool, don’t expect to see the tech this year. Bloomberg’s sources say the new touchless gesture controls are at least two years away, and in that time Apple could always opt to scrap its plans for their use.MG
