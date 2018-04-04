Two people were shot live on Instagram and Facebook this week

Each of the tragic shootings happened as friends were live-streaming to their Facebook and Instagram followers, reports USA Today. The first shooting occurred on Sunday in Houston when friends were using Facebook Live to live-stream video of them playing with two guns in a car in a gas station parking lot. Though it’s not been made public about why the trigger was pulled, one of the occupants of the car was shot in the head. The victim has been declared brain dead and is on life support.