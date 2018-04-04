advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:46 am

Here’s how tech industry leaders reacted to the YouTube shooting

Many sent their condolences via Twitter, while some–including Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey–have openly called for stricter gun control laws.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Twitter chairman Omid Kordestani

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Box CEO Aaron Levie

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

MG

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company