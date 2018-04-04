Here’s how tech industry leaders reacted to the YouTube shooting

Many sent their condolences via Twitter, while some–including Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey–have openly called for stricter gun control laws.
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki
There are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter @YouTube today. Our deepest gratitude to law enforcement & first responders for their rapid response. Our hearts go out to all those injured & impacted today. We will come together to heal as a family.
— Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) April 4, 2018
Google CEO Sundar Pichai
There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today. @SusanWojcicki & I are focused on supporting our employees & the @YouTube community through this difficult time together. Thank you to the police & first responders for their efforts, and to all for msgs of support.
— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 3, 2018
Apple CEO Tim Cook
From everyone at Apple, we send our sympathy and support to the team at YouTube and Google, especially the victims and their families.
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 3, 2018
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
Horrible and truly tragic day for YouTube and Google. We are wishing all our very best for the injured and all those affected.
— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 3, 2018
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
On behalf of all of Microsoft, our hearts are with everyone at YouTube and Google today and all those affected. https://t.co/dijMxGXGpD
— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 4, 2018
Twitter chairman Omid Kordestani
❤️ to all my friends at @YouTube and @Google Thinking of you in the face of this senseless act. @SusanWojcicki @sundarpichai https://t.co/zqwRNs6RlH
— Omid Kordestani (@omidkordestani) April 3, 2018
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
I can’t imagine what our friends at YouTube are feeling and dealing with right now. We‘re here for you and your families and friends.
— jack (@jack) April 3, 2018
We can’t keep being reactive to this, thinking and praying it won’t happen again at our schools, jobs, or our community spots. It’s beyond time to evolve our policies. This is a simple and reasonable approach, and it won’t solve all, but it’s a good start: https://t.co/ADYalbaO57 https://t.co/nbXpH9DDyT
— jack (@jack) April 3, 2018
Box CEO Aaron Levie
Incredibly sad to see the YouTube shooting today ????. Our thoughts are with our Google friends and their families. #NeverAgain
— Aaron Levie (@levie) April 3, 2018
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi
On behalf of the team at @Uber, sending support to everyone @YouTube and @Google, and gratitude to the heroic first responders. Another tragedy that should push us again to #EndGunViolence
— dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) April 3, 2018