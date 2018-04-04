YouTube shooter was reportedly angry company demonetized her channel

The person who entered YouTube’s offices in San Bruno, California, and began shooting employees before taking her own life has been identified by police as 38-year-old Nasim Najafi Aghdam, reports the Guardian. Though police have yet to reveal a motive, Aghdam’s father told the Bay Area News Group (via Mercury News) that his daughter had said she “hated” the company after it reportedly decided to demonetize a YouTube channel she ran, meaning YouTube stopped allowing ads to run with her videos. Aghdam’s multiple channels reportedly called attention to animal abuse and featured vegan cooking tutorials. She also allegedly posted videos critical of YouTube. After police identified Aghdam as the shooter, YouTube removed her channels from the site.MG
