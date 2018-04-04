Amazon might offer to buy India’s Flipkart

And if so, it would make Walmart very, very angry. That’s because Walmart is currently in talks with Flipkart, one of India’s biggest e-commerce giants, to buy a 40% stake in it. But now Reuters reports that Amazon has also held early exploratory talks to buy a stake in Flipkart. However, a source told Reuters that the probability of Amazon actually entering into a deal to buy part or all of Flipkart was low, as doing so would likely spark monopoly concerns in India. If Walmart does manage to buy a stake in the company it would give the brick-and-mortar retailer a huge leg up in India’s e-commerce market. That market is said to be worth $200 billion in the next 10 years.MG