How Good Eggs came back from the brink–and plans take on Amazon

On an organic strawberry ranch on the California coast, orders arrive from Good Eggs , a San Francisco-based online grocery service, three times a week at 7 a.m. As soon as the order comes in, farmworkers pick the berries and pack them on a truck. By the early afternoon, they’re at Good Eggs’ San Francisco warehouse. If someone living in San Francisco orders strawberries, the berries sometimes arrive at their doorstep the same day they were picked. The freshness is part of a strategy that the company thinks it can use to compete with Amazon-Whole Foods.

Good Eggs first launched in 2011 as a digital version of a farmer’s market, bringing local produce to customers who didn’t have time to shop in person. By 2015, it was struggling. The company had quickly expanded and then crashed badly, closing its locations in New York, Los Angeles, and New Orleans, and laying off 140 workers. But the San Francisco location stayed open, changed leadership, and worked to solve its problems in just one market. Today, it announced $50 million in new investment led by Benchmark, a Silicon Valley VC firm, with additional participation from existing investors Index Ventures, Obvious Ventures, S2G Ventures, DNS Capital, Uprising, and Collaborative Fund.

The investors saw an opportunity for the company to grow, even in the face of Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods, which now means competing against free grocery delivery for Prime Members in San Francisco. “I think there is a type of customer who wants what they stand for related to food to not be from the largest e-commerce provider in the world,” says Bill Gurley, general partner at Benchmark. “I think that Whole Foods is already at a scale that makes some of the local work that Good Eggs does impossible . . . it’s a little counterintuitive, but when you get to where you have 1,000 stores, it’s remarkably inefficient to source locally. You can actually be too big to deliver against that value proposition.”

Good Eggs has its own warehouse designed for grocery delivery, rather than shipping to a supermarket warehouse, delivering to a supermarket, unpacking, shelving an item, and then having someone pull it from that shelf to deliver it to a consumer. Without a retail store, the company can also use a different environment; produce, for example, stays refrigerated, and employees wear warm clothing to work with it, something that wouldn’t happen in a supermarket produce section.

After initially expanding too quickly, the company hired a new CEO, Bentley Hall in late 2015, and was able to turn the business around. From 2016 to today, the company’s average order size has increased 21%. The company has grown more than four times, even while competitors like Instacart and Amazon have entered the market. The cost of Good Eggs’ offerings are fairly similar to Whole Foods; eggs and dairy prices are slightly lower. Produce, which Good Eggs says it sources to a higher standard, is 4% higher on average. It declined to share specific numbers, but Hall says that Good Eggs is delivering thousands of grocery orders each day.

When Hall took over as CEO, he says that the biggest shift the company made was to focus on what customers wanted. The team at Good Eggs started offering more products so that it would be possible for someone to buy a full week’s worth of groceries in one place.

It’s now possible to buy freshly baked bread from Tartine (a local bakery where buying in person can mean waiting 30 minutes in line); beer from Eel River Brewing Company, a certified organic and zero waste nearby brewery; milk from an organic dairy so sustainable that it runs its farm vehicles on fuel from cow poop; and meal kits for tacos or pork chops. An organic “ugly citrus” box includes seasonal fruit that looks less than perfect but tastes good. The website now offers 4,000 items, a fraction of a typical supermarket’s scope, but with curated options for every standard item, from meat to snacks, that someone might want to buy.