YouTube shooter “situation” at the video site’s San Bruno headquarters: police

Police are responding to an active shooter situation at YouTube’s office in San Bruno, California, according to news reports and tweets from people near the scene.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

My friend at @Google @YouTube in San Bruno says there’s an active shooter on campus. Really hoping this is somewhat of a hoax or blown out of proportion. ???? pic.twitter.com/dkKbjHGEUj — Will Hudson (@MrWillToLive) April 3, 2018

We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

Details are scant, but the San Bruno Police department has confirmed to KTVU that it is dealing with an active shooter situation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.CGW