  • 4:27 pm

YouTube shooter “situation” at the video site’s San Bruno headquarters: police

[Photo: BrokenSphere/Wikimedia Commons]

Police are responding to an active shooter situation at YouTube’s office in San Bruno, California, according to news reports and tweets from people near the scene.

Details are scant, but the San Bruno Police department has confirmed to KTVU that it is dealing with an active shooter situation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.CGW

