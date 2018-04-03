advertisement
YouTube shooter “situation” at the video site’s San Bruno headquarters: police

This post has been updated.

Police earlier today respondedto an active shooter situation at YouTube’s office in San Bruno, California. According to the police, four people have now been transported to local hospitals for gunshot related wounds, and the female shooter has died from a self-inflicted wound.

The Associated Press reports that the city received multiple 911 calls this afternoon reporting the shooting.

NBC News reports that the shooter was allegedly female, and she is now dead. Both Stanford Medical Center and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital have told multiple news outlets that they expect to receive several patients from the incident.

The San Bruno chief of police confirmed in a press conference that four victims have been transported to local hospitals. He also confirmed that the shooter was female and has died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said it has received at least three victims; one male in critical condition and two females in serious and fair condition.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.CGW

