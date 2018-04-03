YouTube shooter “situation” at the video site’s San Bruno headquarters: police

This post has been updated.

Police earlier today respondedto an active shooter situation at YouTube’s office in San Bruno, California. According to the police, four people have now been transported to local hospitals for gunshot related wounds, and the female shooter has died from a self-inflicted wound.

The news broke via various online reports and tweets:

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

The Associated Press reports that the city received multiple 911 calls this afternoon reporting the shooting.

Google has confirmed the situation via this tweet:

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

NBC News reports that the shooter was allegedly female, and she is now dead. Both Stanford Medical Center and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital have told multiple news outlets that they expect to receive several patients from the incident.