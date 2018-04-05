This Common Mistake Is Sabotaging Your Memory

How many times a day do you run through your mental to-do list and convince yourself there’s no way you’ll forget that important presentation that’s due next Thursday, or that great idea for a new project–only to realize later that it totally slipped your mind and now is gone for good?

Obviously, it’s impossible to keep everything in your head, and the main reason is that our brains’ short-term memory capacity is finite. The trouble is that many of us believe it’s bigger than it actually is; you may think you can hold around six or seven “chunks” of timely information in mind at once, but some researchers believe the average may be closer to four.

Cramming too much data into your short-term memory clogs your brain. It’s like having too many tabs open on your web browser, slowing the whole system down. Trying to use your short-term memory for long-term storage can lead to chronic stress, fatigue, and memory issues, yet many of us do this all the time completely unwittingly. Here’s how to avoid it.

Your Brain Is An Overcrowded Waiting Room

Nearly a decade ago, University of California, San Diego, researchers found that the average American was consuming some 34 gigabytes and 100,000 words of information per day, most of it from digital media. It’s unlikely those figures have dropped significantly since then. Indeed, internet and social media users report struggling to focus at work as a result of all that information overload.

But it may not be that Twitter and a constant stream of news alerts are entirely to blame. A key reason your short-term memory capacity may feel so taxed is because of how you’re processing all that data on a daily basis–or, rather, failing to process. After all, we aren’t usually taught in school how to process and store information–memory training wasn’t on the syllabus. Some people are naturally better at remembering things than others, but it’s a learnable skill.

The challenge is to stop trying to squeeze details you’ll need to recall later on into your short-term memory, which–true to its name–is better suited for things you’ll need to remember right now. When they sit too long in your short-term memory, all those unfinished and underprocessed tasks start to clog your brain. It’s like waiting your turn at a hopelessly backlogged DMV, where the line stretches out the door and the whole place grinds to a near standstill. The solution isn’t to try and process more driver’s licenses faster. It’s to cut down on the number of drivers showing up in the first place.