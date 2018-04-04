I’m Evernote’s CEO—Here’s How I Stay Productive All Week Long

I have over 10,000 notes in my Evernote account, including everything from work to-do lists, goals, and meeting materials to bills and my children’s artwork. That may sound like a jumbled nightmare, but I’ve figured out how to make it all work for me.

After all, it would be a shame if I couldn’t. As the CEO of Evernote, it’s my job to help others control information overload and gain back a little more time in the process. Here are a few of the ways I’ve learned to stay organized and productive, both inside Evernote and in the wider world.

Assign Each Weekday A Theme

It’s easy to get sucked into an endless cycle of emails and obligations. To avoid falling into this trap, I assign a “theme” that I focus on each day.

Mondays are for taking care of the business side of Evernote. This typically involves weekly leadership meetings and one-on-ones with my team, where I help solve problems, move things forward, and discuss ideas about how to innovate or move faster.

Tuesdays are blocked off for a weekly all-hands meeting with the entire company, including our global offices, which join via video stream. This meeting is about celebrating our employees and their accomplishments as well as ensuring we’re all on the same page when it comes to our strategy and long-term mission.

Wednesdays are reserved for marketing and our go-to-market efforts. We’re lucky because most of Evernote’s growth is organic and happens through word of mouth. I typically devote Wednesdays to planning how to put that user feedback into action. For instance, last year, our Android users were very vocal about wanting a fingerprint-scanning feature, so we prioritized it in the roadmap and built it for them. That was a Wednesday project.

I split Thursdays between product and recruiting. This is when I’ll typically do a deeper dive into our product roadmap and examine the progress we’re making. We’re actively recruiting across all functions and regions, so I also spend Thursdays meeting candidates and partnering with our People team to run a smooth hiring and onboarding process.