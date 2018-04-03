Facing a trust crisis, Facebook offers up even more context about news feed publishers

Facebook has been making attempts to restore people’s trust in what they come across in their news feeds. In the latest example, the company is rolling out new features that aim to give users more information about the publishers and stories they read .

Originally conducted as a test last year, the new feature is now rolling out across the United States. It’s designed to provide lots more context about publishers at the click of a button. Users in the test were able to see a publisher’s Wikipedia page, related articles on the same topic, as well as some light data on how often the article in question has been shared on Facebook, and where it was shared.

In the wake of Facebook’s ongoing data privacy scandal, these iterative tools are unlikely to quickly turn around users’ growing lack of trust in Facebook, and the company surely knows that. But it also knows that every little bit counts–especially with the American midterm elections fast approaching and unhappy regulators watching every move Facebook makes.DT