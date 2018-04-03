You’re not crazy: The Instagram app just disappeared from Apple Watch

If you updated your Apple Watch to version 39.0 on iPhone you may have noticed that your Instagram app disappeared. Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Instagram for Apple Watch was one of the first social network apps to appear on watchOS, built back when such apps had to be paired with an iPhone. It allowed users to see recent photos from their timeline, comment, and see Instagram alerts all from the convenience of an Apple Watch. However, as 9 to 5 Mac points out, the app hasn’t been updated in years. That’s what led to the disappearing act. Instagram’s not alone. Per 9 to 5 Mac, Slack, Whole Foods, eBay, Amazon, and Google Maps also no longer have stand-alone Apple Watch apps as Apple shifts to watchOS 2 and requires that apps be native to that OS.

Instagram doesn’t seem too worried about its app disappearing. “The Instagram app for Apple Watch will no longer be available as a stand-alone experience once users upgrade to iOS version 39 of Instagram, released on April 2, 2018,” an Instagram spokesman tells Fast Company. “We’re committed to giving users the best experience with their Apple products and will continue to explore ways we can deliver that across platforms. Apple Watch users will continue to have a great Instagram experience through various rich notifications.”

Apple had no comment on the change.ML