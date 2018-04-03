First Apple, Now Facebook: What Happens When Tech Shareholders Turn Activist?

The head of New York City’s pension funds, who controls a $1 billion stake in Facebook, had a strong message for CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday: Step down as chairman of the board and appoint three new independent directors.

“Data is being used without people’s permission, and that’s going to affect the brand,” New York City comptroller Scott Stringer said during an appearance on CNBC. “And that’s a brand I’ve invested close to $1 billion of people’s money in underlying their pensions.”

Stringer called for Facebook to augment its existing board with three independent directors “who have experience in terms of data, in terms of ethics.” He also demanded that the company create a data privacy oversight committee and implement a clawback policy for executive compensation, as many banks have done in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. “I am very determined to hold companies that we invest in to the highest ethical standard,” he said.

Stringer is the first prominent pension manager to come forward with public criticism of Facebook. But he is not the first shareholder to sound the alarm about a major technology company and its effect on society. Just a few months ago, a pension fund and an activist investor teamed up to voice their criticism of Apple. The gist of their message was that Apple is culpable, in part, for teens’ smartphone addictions:

“78% of teens check their phones at least hourly and 50% report feeling ‘addicted’ to their phones,” the shareholders wrote in a letter to Apple’s board of directors. “It would defy common sense to argue that this level of usage, by children whose brains are still developing, is not having at least some impact, or that the maker of such a powerful product has no role to play in helping parents to ensure it is being used optimally.”

In addition, the shareholders–Jana Partners LLC and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, which together hold a $2 billion stake in Apple–presented a list of steps they said the company should take, including the convening of an expert committee and the expansion of parental controls.

Apple, in response, defended its products and said that new software features designed to combat smartphone addiction are under development. But the company has yet to describe those new features in any detail.