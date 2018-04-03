Singapore just fined two Airbnb hosts $45,800 for unauthorized short-term letting

The fine is the first known case under the city-state’s new rules on short-term property rentals, reports Reuters. The rules, introduced last year, state that private home rentals are subject to a minimum rental period of three months, while public housing rentals are subject to a minimum rental period of six months. The two hosts were charged for renting four flats for less than six months without permission from Singapore’s Urban Redevelopment Authority. Both hosts pleaded guilty and paid the fine on the spot. Singapore introduced the rules on renting homes for a minimum period of time due to concerns that short-term rentals were making it harder for residents to find long-term housing.MG