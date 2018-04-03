Facebook says a bug caused it to save users’ deleted videos

As the #DeleteFacebook movement gained steam in the previous weeks, one user who chose to download all his Facebook data before deleting his account noticed that Facebook still had copies of takes of a video he had shot but never published to the site, New York magazine reported. The draft videos were recorded using an old feature that let users record videos directly in their web browser and post to their feed, with the ability to shoot multiple takes and only post the one you liked. So why did Facebook still have copies of the takes the user recorded but discarded? The company says it was just a bug, reports TechCrunch. A Facebook spokesperson told the site:
“We investigated a report that some people were seeing their old draft videos when they accessed their information from our Download Your Information tool. We discovered a bug that prevented draft videos from being deleted. We are deleting them and apologize for the inconvenience.”
While it’s likely Facebook is correct and this was just a bug, its revelation nonetheless comes at a bad time for the company as it is still dealing with the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.MG