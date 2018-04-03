Facebook says a bug caused it to save users’ deleted videos

As the #DeleteFacebook movement gained steam in the previous weeks, one user who chose to download all his Facebook data before deleting his account noticed that Facebook still had copies of takes of a video he had shot but never published to the site, New York magazine reported. The draft videos were recorded using an old feature that let users record videos directly in their web browser and post to their feed, with the ability to shoot multiple takes and only post the one you liked. So why did Facebook still have copies of the takes the user recorded but discarded? The company says it was just a bug, reports TechCrunch. A Facebook spokesperson told the site: