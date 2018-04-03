How Will That Priceless Picasso Look On Your Wall? Now You Don’t Have To Guess

If you have a few million to spend on a Picasso but aren’t sure where to hang it, don’t despair. Technology is here to help you choose.

A new augmented reality feature available in Artsy’s iOS app lets you virtually “mount” tens of thousands of paintings, drawings, prints, and other forms of art on any wall. Drawing from the art marketplace’s 800,000-plus catalog, the AR feature is meant to make it possible to see how almost any piece of art will look in your home. It was built for Apple’s latest version of ARKit.

Much in the same way that AR apps from Ikea, Houzz, and others now make it possible to see how furniture might look in any room, Artsy’s tool is meant to help art buyers feel confident that the Van Gogh they’re eyeing will actually work in their Tribeca loft.

Artsy is not the only art company launching an AR tool this week. Today, Saatchi Art, which bills itself as the world’s leading art gallery, also launched an app that lets users test art on their walls.

Artsy’s collection features works from more than 5,000 museums, galleries, and auction houses, and much of it either isn’t for sale (paintings in museum collections, for example) or isn’t original. Still, the app can be useful for those who want to virtually try before they buy.

“People say, How do you know what that art is going to look like in your home?” says Carter Cleveland, Artsy’s founder and CEO. “This is a good way to approximate that as closely as possible using the latest technology.”

Cleveland says Artsy worked closely with Apple to make sure the AR features of the app worked well. And it is indeed very cool to be able to virtually hang a Chagall painting on your wall if you have access to an iPhone with the latest version of ARKit. In practice, however, getting the app to work requires very well-lit walls, and some patience with nascent technology.