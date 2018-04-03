These high-tech pajamas are proven to help your post-workout recovery

Lunya, an innovative sleepwear brand, is part of a pioneering group of companies that are creating performance sleep products. The idea is that pajamas, slips, and robes can be more than cozy and comfortable: If designed correctly, they can actually help you sleep longer and more effectively.

The brand just released a new collection of sleepwear called Restore that is scientifically proven to help your muscles recover from workouts. Each product in the line contains Celliant, a combination of minerals that absorb and convert heat that leaves the body in the form of infrared energy, then recycles it back into the skin and tissue in a safe, natural way. The goal is to help people better recharge after working out and while sleeping. Celliant also helps to regulate body temperature, which means you are less likely to wake up because you feel too hot or cold.

The benefits of Celliant have been clinically tested, since the product is regulated by the FDA. But while brands like Under Armour have been incorporating it into synthetic materials, Lunya has found a way to incorporate it into pima cotton. Lunya’s founder, Ashley Merrill, says that the brand focuses on using natural fibers–like silk and cotton–as much as possible in its entire collection. This means that the clothes don’t need any special laundering care, and the Celliant technology will last as long as the fiber does. “We believe that these fibers breathe better and feel more comfortable against the skin,” she says. “So we were focused on finding a way to bring the benefits of Celliant into cotton.”ES