How To Land A Promotion As An Introverted Employee

Sometimes it seems like the only way to get ahead is to treat every day like a TED talk : firm eye contact, rigid power poses and painstakingly well-scripted presentations for your boss.

But what about those of us who are the strong, silent type? Is it possible to set yourself apart and position yourself for a promotion when your idea of a good work day is quietly and consistently doing excellent work holed up in your office or cubicle?

As it turns out, it is! In fact, one study found that more than half of CEOs who performed better than expected were introverts, compared to other characteristics like having an Ivy League degree and a “perfect” track record.

If you’re an introvert who’s not content to stay entry-level for the next few years, here are four steps you can take to position yourself for a promotion.

Make Sure Your Career Plays to Your Strengths

If you want more attention for your work, you’re going to have to put up with, well, more attention. But you can limit the intensity of the spotlight you’re in by making sure you’re in a career path that plays to your strengths. Some of the most introvert-friendly careers from Forbes include animal care and service workers, archivists, court reporters and social media managers. This list from Trade Schools also divides jobs by different types of introverts, like “social,” “thinking” or “anxious” introverts.

Can you be successful in any field as an introvert? Certainly! But you might need to make some adjustments. As Susan Cain writes in her book, Quiet: The Power of Introverts In A World That Can’t Stop Talking, “We can stretch our personalities, but only up to a point. Bill Gates is never going to be Bill Clinton, no matter how he polishes his social skills, and Bill Clinton can never be Bill Gates, no matter how much time he spends alone with a computer.”

