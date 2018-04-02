YouTube and Genius team up to tell the stories behind your favorite songs

We all want to spend more time with Cardi B—not to mention Drake and Camila Cabello and Joy Division. Now, Genius and YouTube have a new way to help fans do that.

The two companies have teamed up to create a new feature called Song Stories, which combines Genius’s behind-the-music knowledge with YouTube’s extensive collection of concert footage, music video clips, and playlists. The new program lets fans fall down musical rabbit holes with their favorite bands, learning how their favorite songs were made. It will tell you fun facts, like which member of Migos is known for a rapid-fire flow; what Drake did with the production budget on “God’s Plan”; and why you should know Queen Naija.

Song Stories are now available on tracks like Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO TOUR Llif3,” Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” and J. Balvin’s “Machika.” The videos are fun, informative, and addictive for music fans, since they are basically a re-boot of Vh1’s iconic Pop Up Video (minus the snark).

ML